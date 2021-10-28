CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Colts’ QB Carson Wentz the X-Factor in Matchup vs. Titans

By Andrew Moore
HorseshoeHuddle
HorseshoeHuddle
 7 days ago

Before the season started, it was thought that the AFC South would come down to the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans.

While one of these teams has gotten out to a great start this season, the other is trying to climb out of a massive hole they dug themselves into.

Unfortunately for the Colts, they find themselves as the latter.

Fortunately for the Colts, they will have a chance to close the gap this Sunday as the Titans come to Lucas Oil Stadium in what is shaping up to be a must-win for Indy. The Titans currently sit at 5-2 on the year and are coming off big wins against the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. The Colts have climbed back to 3-4, winning three of their last four games.

These teams have already met once this year in Week 3, with the Titans coming out on top 25-16. In that contest, the Colts were certainly not at their best as injuries ravished the team. The Colts were without wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (neck) and right tackle Braden Smith (foot), while left guard Quenton Nelson (ankle) and defensive end Kwity Paye (hamstring) went down during the game and could not return.

This time around, the Colts will be much different on the injury front. Nelson and Paye are back and ready to go. There is also a chance that both Hilton and Smith will be suiting up as well. However, the most important player for the Colts also will be at full strength instead of nursing two sprained ankles like the first go around.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pR0Rg_0cfL52qA00
© Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

“Much better,” Colts quarterback Carson Wentz said with a laugh when asked to compare his health from now to what it was Week 3. “Much better.”

It was quite the feat that Wentz suited up and played in that Week 3 matchup. He had suffered a mid-ankle sprain on his left leg and a high ankle sprain on his right leg the week prior against the Los Angeles Rams. The Colts felt as if a 50-60% Wentz still gave them the best shot to win.

Wentz was 19-of-37 (51.4%) for 194 yards and zero touchdowns or interceptions in the Week 3 loss. He certainly was not himself, and his struggles were evident on the field.

“There were still some plays we made in that game (Week 3) from the pocket and plays that I definitely want back,” Wentz admitted. “A handful of times that I was like, yeah, I’m stuck in mud out there. Definitely in a much better place.”

Wentz’s mobility was next to none against the Titans, and he looked to get rid of the football as soon as he felt pressure. This greatly limited the Colts’ offense as the team scored their lowest output of the season.

Now, in Week 8, Wentz is fully healthy, and the Colts’ offense seems to be hitting their stride.

“I think we’ve all developed in trying to just more or less find our identity and who we are and how we want to attack defenses,” Wentz explained. “Putting guys in the best position to succeed and I think it’s been fun to see that each week come to life, find a way to be explosive, create plays down the field and it just creates a different tempo to our offense.”

He continued, “We’re taking shots, we’re running the ball, we’re throwing screens. Just kind of those things that I think we’ve all kind of meshed together and it’s been cool to see come to life.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9SiJ_0cfL52qA00
© Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

While the Titans’ defense has had success against the run in 2021, their pass defense has been a major weakness. The Titans are giving up 273.6 yards per game through the air, ranking 24th in the league.

With the secondary of the Titans struggling, look for Wentz to take deep shots to Hilton (if he plays) and Michael Pittman Jr., who is emerging as the new WR1 for this Indianapolis Colts team. Wentz and Pittman have formed a great connection recently and it has led to great success for the offense.

“Yeah, I mean, I saw it even this spring and summer when I first got to work out with him,” Wentz said about Pittman after the game Sunday. “Every week I think he gets more confident in my ability to get it to him and vice versa. When he keeps stepping up and making plays like that, especially in these conditions, I'm saying, ‘Hey, I trust my guy to go up and make a play in these conditions more than their guy.’”

Another area Wentz can attack the Titans is with RPOs. The Titans rank ninth in the league against the run giving up 103.3 yards per game, so it’s safe to say they will be attacking the running game of the Colts. Wentz’s ability to handle the ball on RPOs will keep the Titans on their toes.

The Colts will be getting a fully healthy Carson Wentz in what is arguably their most important game of the year. They’re hoping this translates to a reversal of the results from this matchup just five weeks ago.

Have thoughts on Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz being the x-factor for Sunday's matchup against the Tennessee Titans? Drop a line in the comments section below letting us know how you feel!

Follow Andrew on Twitter @AndrewMooreSI.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Titans dodge a bullet with Derrick Henry injury update

Running back Derrick Henry suffered a scary foot injury in the Tennessee Titans’ 34-31 overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday and is set to undergo surgery on Tuesday. While it was initially believed that it could be season-ending, there’s optimism that he will be back before 2021 is done. Via Ian Rapoport:
NFL
The Spun

Colts Announce They’ve Signed A Former 1st-Round CB

The Indianapolis Colts have added a pair of veteran defensive backs to their practice squad, including a former first-round cornerback. Indy announced moments ago that they have signed cornerback Darqueze Dennard and safety Josh Jones to the taxi squad. Dennard, a first-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2014, worked out for the team this week.
NFL
The Spun

Adrian Peterson Has A 2-Word Message For The Titans

Welcome to Tennessee, Adrian Peterson. The legendary NFL running back is reportedly signing with the Titans, following the Derrick Henry injury news. Henry is reportedly undergoing surgery on an injured foot. While it’s possible he could return later this season, Henry is expected to miss several weeks, if not the rest of the regular season.
NFL
The Spun

Indianapolis Colts Released Notable Quarterback Monday

The Indianapolis Colts made a series of roster moves on Monday afternoon, which included the release of a veteran quarterback. Indianapolis released Brett Hundley, who has yoyoed back-and-forth between the practice squad and active roster this season but did not appear in a game for the Colts. Hundley signed with the team during the offseason.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carson Wentz
thecomeback.com

Tony Dungy shares honest opinion on Carson Wentz

Tony Dungy spent seven seasons as the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts and he won a Super Bowl with them thanks in large part to his relationship with quarterback Peyton Manning. So he knows a thing or two about what works to win with the Colts. On paper, he...
NFL
NJ.com

Colts columnist calls for Carson Wentz’s benching, which would be REALLY bad news for Eagles

Calls for the Indianapolis Colts to bench quarterback Carson Wentz are making the rounds after Sunday’s 34-31 overtime loss to the Tennessee Titans. In the game, Wentz threw a pair of interceptions, including a pick-six from the Colts own two-yard-line. And here’s the kicker: Wentz threw that interception with his left hand while he tried to avoid being sacked in the end zone.
NFL
On3.com

Former Packers quarterback signs on to Indianapolis practice squad

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley signed on to the Indianapolis Colts practice squad on Monday. Hundley has been moved on and off the active squad with the Colts this season, as they deal with an evolving quarterback situation. The UCLA product was drafted by the Packers in the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Colts#American Football#Indy#The Buffalo Bills#The Los Angeles Rams
ClutchPoints

BREAKING: Titans make Adrian Peterson decision after Derrick Henry’s injury

It was reported earlier Monday that the Tennessee Titans were going to work out veteran running back Adrian Peterson after the Derrick Henry injury news. Apparently the Titans have already seen enough, as Peterson is getting signed to the practice squad with the intention of elevating him up to the 53-man roster, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport and ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
NFL
FanSided

Carson Wentz might have just finished the Colts’ season

Carson Wentz was supposed to help save the Indianapolis Colts but the quarterback might’ve just effectively ended their season against the Titans. After winning in a monsoon against the 49ers last week, Carson Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts seemed as if they might be on the verge of making a run. A Week 8 matchup against the rival Titans was a huge opportunity for them to prove that.
NFL
CBS Sports

Who's winning the Carson Wentz trade? Dissecting how the Colts and Eagles are faring since blockbuster deal

One of the boldest moves of the 2021 offseason saw the Indianapolis Colts send the No. 84 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, plus a conditional draft pick in the 2022 draft to the Philadelphia Eagles for Carson Wentz. (The pick becomes a first-rounder if Wentz plays 75% of the team's snaps and is a second-rounder otherwise.) Indy has been searching for a long-term answer at quarterback since the surprise retirement of Andrew Luck, and after cycling through Jacoby Brissett and Philip Rivers, the team landed on Wentz.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Facebook
NFL Teams
Kansas City Chiefs
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
HorseshoeHuddle

The Mechanics of Carson Wentz: Week 5 vs Baltimore Ravens

The Indianapolis Colts have returned to the loss column, falling to the Baltimore Ravens 31-25 in overtime on Monday Night Football. The Colts' defense completely collapsed late in this one, as Lamar Jackson had one of the best games of his career. On the bright side, quarterback Carson Wentz had...
NFL
HorseshoeHuddle

Jake's Takes | Colts vs. Ravens: A Collapse Colts Couldn't Afford

Entertaining? Absolutely. Excusable? No way. The Indianapolis Colts (1-4) had an epic collapse on a nationally televised Monday Night Football stage in Week 5, falling 31-25 in overtime to the Baltimore Ravens (4-1) at M&T Bank Stadium. Once nursing a 19-point lead late in the third quarter, the Colts allowed...
NFL
HorseshoeHuddle

Colts vs. Texans | Week 6 | Crunching Numbers

The Indianapolis Colts (2-4) got a huge win in front of their home crowd on Sunday, prevailing 31-3 over the Houston Texans (1-5). With a 28-point win, you can imagine there were plenty of standout individual performances wrapped up inside the overall team outcome. Let's dig into some of the...
NFL
HorseshoeHuddle

Why are the Colts not Playing Michael Strachan?

The Indianapolis Colts have dealt with quite a few injuries at the wide receiver position, which appears to be par for the course since 2018. With these injuries, I have continually seen fans asking where rookie seventh round pick Michael Strachan is, and why he isn't seeing any playing time.
NFL
HorseshoeHuddle

Wentzday: Colts’ QB Shines Despite Loss to Ravens

If you’re a fan of the Indianapolis Colts, you experienced about every emotion possible Monday night. With the Colts leading 25-9 in the fourth quarter over the Baltimore Ravens, you’re probably thinking this would be the night the Colts turned the 2021 season around. Fast forward to the end of the game, you’re sitting speechless (or cursing) as quarterback Lamar Jackson threw a touchdown to wide receiver Marquise Brown in overtime, sealing a 31-25 victory for the Ravens.
NFL
HorseshoeHuddle

Wentzday: Colts’ QB Lights Up Texans’ Defense

Since the day he was hired to be the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, Frank Reich has preached about his desire to have an explosive offense. Having the ability to generate long gains on the ground or through the air takes the pressure off of the offense, not having to rely on 10-play plus drives to get scores. It also puts pressure on opposing defenses, knowing that at any point a big play can happen.
NFL
HorseshoeHuddle

HorseshoeHuddle

Indianapolis, IN
316
Followers
759
Post
53K+
Views
ABOUT

HorseshoeHuddle is a FanNation channel covering the Indianapolis Colts

Comments / 0

Community Policy