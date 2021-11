Hooray, it is great to be playing Euchre again! After more than a year and a half off, we have finally put the first week of the 90th season of the Sugar River Euchre League in the books. What a fun night it was for most. But not so much for Norsk Cowboys, Don Field and Steve Dower. Pipe Benders Jerome Krantz and Ryan Arneson showed no mercy in placing Don and Steve on the wrong end of the skunk in the very first game of the night. Ouch! Don’t worry, Don and Steve, I am sure there will be plenty of us joining you before the season is over. Jerome and Ryan finished the night with 116 points, sharing this week’s high score with Pranksters Laurel Grindle and Tommy Schulenberg. Ross Neshiem and Tom Arneson added another 113 points to the Pipe Benders. The Cowboys ended up 55 rounds short of a win.

15 DAYS AGO