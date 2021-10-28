"Presence"

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». In 2021, two unimaginably large film portraits of two trans elders were unfurled with pride of place within the massive interiors of two of New York’s most prestigious art museums. At the Guggenheim Museum, Wu Tsang’s commission “Anthem” (2021), a collaboration with singer, composer, and transgender activist Beverly Glenn-Copeland, played on an 84-foot curtain suspended in the museum’s central rotunda. At the Museum of Modern Art, Adam Pendleton’s “So We Moved: A Portrait of Jack Halberstam” (2021), a transgender scholar and professor, is playing twice a day (until January 30, 2022), stretched out on a towering scaffolding of the artist’s design into “a hollow that rises from the second to the sixth floor,” in the words of the New York Times.

MUSEUMS ・ 9 DAYS AGO