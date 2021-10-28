CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
"Presence"

northernexpress.com
 8 days ago

A contemporary figural exploration with local artists Paul Varga & Steve Toornman. These artists explore...

www.northernexpress.com

northernexpress.com

Women of The Night

Nocturnes by Heidi Amenda Marshall - pastels; Mara Manning - oil & cold wax; Cynthia Marks - ceramic. The opening reception will be held on Sat., Oct. 16 from 6-8pm. Meet the artists, enjoy music & more. The exhibit runs through Nov. 15.
VISUAL ART
northernexpress.com

"Collaboration"

An Evening of Live Art & Music. This multi-disciplinary art experience features a concert with The Jeff Haas Trio, along with artist Lisa Flahive. Reserve tickets in advance.
ENTERTAINMENT
northernexpress.com

Storytime Adventures

Featuring "Barnyard Song" by Rhonda Gowler Greene. Sign up.
MUSIC
Hyperallergic

Reimagining Queer Presence in Grand Museum Rooms

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». In 2021, two unimaginably large film portraits of two trans elders were unfurled with pride of place within the massive interiors of two of New York’s most prestigious art museums. At the Guggenheim Museum, Wu Tsang’s commission “Anthem” (2021), a collaboration with singer, composer, and transgender activist Beverly Glenn-Copeland, played on an 84-foot curtain suspended in the museum’s central rotunda. At the Museum of Modern Art, Adam Pendleton’s “So We Moved: A Portrait of Jack Halberstam” (2021), a transgender scholar and professor, is playing twice a day (until January 30, 2022), stretched out on a towering scaffolding of the artist’s design into “a hollow that rises from the second to the sixth floor,” in the words of the New York Times.
MUSEUMS
northernexpress.com

Foreword: Solo Exhibition by Patrick Earl Hammie

Through portraits & allegories, Hammie explores the complexities of identity, emotion, & family. Hours: Tues. - Fri.: 11am-5pm; Sat.: 10am-4pm. Closed Sundays & Mondays, except for Sept. 27. Runs through Nov. 13. A Members Opening Reception with Patrick Earl Hammie will be held on Thurs., Sept. 30 from 5:30-7pm in the Carnegie Rotunda.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
northernexpress.com

Scottish Festival

The Presbyterian Church of TC, 701 Westminster Rd. Enjoy Scottish music & a traditional meal in the Fellowship Hall. There will also be traditional Scottish games in the parking lot.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
northernexpress.com

Arts Academy Composers Forum

Interlochen Center for the Arts, Dendrinos Chapel & Recital Hall. Get a sneak peek of tomorrow’s classical masterworks as the Interlochen Arts Academy composition studio presents the Composer’s Forum. Enjoy original works in a variety of styles & instrumentations composed & performed by Interlochen Arts Academy music students.
INTERLOCHEN, MI
Visual Art
Fox News

Tommy DeBarge of R&B group Switch dead at 64

Tommy DeBarge, best known as a member of the R&B group Switch, has died. He was 64. DeBarge's sister Etterline "Bunny" DeBarge shared the news on Facebook on Thursday, sharing a video featuring a still image of her brother playing guitar. "Tommy has gained his wings," she wrote. The singer...
MUSIC
northernexpress.com

"The Hound of the Baskervilles"

Presented by the Glen Arbor Players. In this Gothic-style mystery, Sherlock Holmes is asked to help unveil the mysterious & ancient curse of the Baskervilles. He examines facts, considers all the clues, & wrestles with the strange occurrences at the ominous Baskerville Hall. Is the marauding hound real or a supernatural beast?
MOVIES
FanSided

Lance Bass and Starbucks launch the Holiday Presence Exchange

For many people, spending time with friends and family is the ultimate holiday gift. This year, the Holiday Presence Exchange, a collaboration between Lance Bass and Starbucks, is a way to make the holidays even more meaningful. Ready to brew up a spirited cup of holiday cheer?. Often the holiday...
BUSINESS
The Independent

The Gap Band founder Ronnie Wilson dies at age 73

Ronnie Wilson, multi-instrumentalist and founder of the popular R&B and funk group The Gap Band, has died. He was 73. His wife, Linda Boulware-Wilson, posted on Facebook that her husband died on Tuesday. “Ronnie Wilson was a genius with creating, producing, and playing the flugelhorn, trumpet, keyboards, and singing music, from childhood to his early seventies,” she wrote. “He will be truly missed!!!”The Gap Band was formed in Tulsa Oklahoma by brothers Ronnie, Charlie and Robert Wilson, who grew up singing in their father's church. The name of the band is an abbreviation of street names in the...
THEATER & DANCE
K2 Radio

WATCH: Howling Wolf Makes Presence Known in Yellowstone

For the many tourists that travel to Yellowstone National Park annually, other than the beautiful scenery and camping, most make the trek to witness our wildlife firsthand. Recently, a woman captured some awesome footage of a wolf howling near the road of the park. The footage was shared to viral...
ANIMALS
northernexpress.com

Screams In the Dark

$7-$17 Runs Oct. 1-30 on Fridays & Saturdays from 7-11pm & Sundays from 7-10pm. There are two tour options: Option 1 includes a wagon ride, haunted trail, The Mausoleum & corn maze while Option 2 features all the attractions including the wagon ride, haunted trail, Panemonium, Swamp of Suffering & Dreadmoore Manor.
LIFESTYLE
Wicked Local

ASK THE BIRD FOLKS: Peepers making their presence known

Please listen to the attached audio clip. For the last few nights a bird has been chirping in our backyard, but since it’s dark outside we can never seem to find it. We even tried using the bird sound ID app, with no luck. Any clue what it is? –Liz, Bellingham, MA.
BELLINGHAM, MA
northernexpress.com

Halloween Happenings

Enjoy a matinee of the animated film "The Addams Family." Popcorn provided.
SOCIETY
northernexpress.com

Halloween on the Front Lawn

Preschoolers & their families: dress up if you dare & join in the Halloween fun. Halloween scavenger hunt, pumpkin displays, crafts, & treats. The garden will feature a not-so-scary StoryWalk featuring Baby Shark.
LIFESTYLE
Paste Magazine

The 5 Best New Songs

As everyone prepares for Halloween next weekend (have you figured out what cookies you’re leaving out for Mothman?), Paste hopes you have a little bandwidth left between Shaky Knees and the excitement of a new Animal Collective album to check out some of our favorite songs of the week. Strange Ranger harken back to the electronic-tinged rock of the ‘90s, and Anjimile’s beautiful vulnerability shines through on his latest single to celebrate signing with 4AD. This list is short, sweet and to the point. Find your new favorite song today, courtesy of your spooky friends at Paste.
northernexpress.com

Halloween-Themed Tours of Oakwood Cemetery

Meet at the main entrance of Oakwood Cemetery, directly across from the intersection of Fair St. & Eighth St., TC. The walking tour covers a distance of approximately 1.5 miles on uneven surfaces & lasts about 90 minutes. No reservations are required; however, participants are required to sign a liability waiver, so please arrive 15 minutes ahead of the scheduled tour to sign in.
LIFESTYLE

