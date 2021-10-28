Lizzo Shows Some Skin In Bold Cut Out Leather Pants

Photo: Getty Images

Lizzo is once again winning the fashion game.

On Tuesday (October 26), Lizzo was photographed while out grabbing dinner in West Hollywood, California. For her night out at the popular dining spot Craig's, the 'Rumors' singer rocked one of her boldest looks yet.

Dressed in leather from head to toe, Lizzo's ensemble was certainly eye-catching. To make it pop even more, her pants featured full-length cut-outs in both the front and the back. You can see Lizzo's look below:

Photo: GC Images

Photo: GC Images

This isn't the first time Lizzo has made headlines for her fashion, either. A few weeks back, she donned a completely see-through gown to Cardi B 's birthday party. She went on to show off the sheer, fishnet number on Instagram. She shared a "look back at moment" for her followers, which showcased the back of her bedazzled gown. "I wore jimmy choos for the record," she wrote.

When Lizzo isn't busy taking the fashion world by storm, she's working on her hit music. She recently teamed up with Cardi B for her latest single 'Rumors.' For their first collaboration, the pair hit back at all their haters while singing and rapping about how "all the rumors are true." For the music video, they channeled ancient Greece for their setting and dressed as goddesses.

Lizzo has released a complete body of work since 2019's Cuz I Love You . With the release of 'Rumors,' fans are eagerly anticipating what's next for Lizzo.