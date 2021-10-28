CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hollywood, CA

Lizzo Shows Some Skin In Bold Cut Out Leather Pants

By Emily Lee
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GLajT_0cfL42sN00
Photo: Getty Images

Lizzo is once again winning the fashion game.

On Tuesday (October 26), Lizzo was photographed while out grabbing dinner in West Hollywood, California. For her night out at the popular dining spot Craig's, the 'Rumors' singer rocked one of her boldest looks yet.

Dressed in leather from head to toe, Lizzo's ensemble was certainly eye-catching. To make it pop even more, her pants featured full-length cut-outs in both the front and the back. You can see Lizzo's look below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24X8Rz_0cfL42sN00
Photo: GC Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3il86f_0cfL42sN00
Photo: GC Images

This isn't the first time Lizzo has made headlines for her fashion, either. A few weeks back, she donned a completely see-through gown to Cardi B 's birthday party. She went on to show off the sheer, fishnet number on Instagram. She shared a "look back at moment" for her followers, which showcased the back of her bedazzled gown. "I wore jimmy choos for the record," she wrote.

When Lizzo isn't busy taking the fashion world by storm, she's working on her hit music. She recently teamed up with Cardi B for her latest single 'Rumors.' For their first collaboration, the pair hit back at all their haters while singing and rapping about how "all the rumors are true." For the music video, they channeled ancient Greece for their setting and dressed as goddesses.

Lizzo has released a complete body of work since 2019's Cuz I Love You . With the release of 'Rumors,' fans are eagerly anticipating what's next for Lizzo.

Comments / 18

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
thezoereport.com

Lizzo’s Date-Night Dress Revealed A Different Side To Her Style

Lizzo creates the most playful and bright ensembles. You can always find a fabulous new quirky bag in her outfits, whether it be a crystal-encrusted chocolate bar clutch or an artsy-designed shoulder bag. She also adores an eye-catching dress, like the sheer purple number she wore to Cardi B’s birthday. However, for a recent dinner outing, the singer left behind her usual statement bags and flashy dresses for a more flirty and delicate look. The two-toned number felt more subdued and showed a completely different side to Lizzo’s style choices.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Popculture

Cardi B Shows off Mansion Husband Offset Bought Her for Her 29th Birthday

Rapper Offset had a lavish birthday gift for his wife Cardi B this week: a 6-bedroom mansion. Cardi B revealed the extravagant gift in an Instagram video, complete with a tour of the property and an explanation of the thought that went into it. She apparently intends to rent out the home for short-term vacations.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
West Hollywood, CA
West Hollywood, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lizzo
Person
Cardi B
KXLY

Cardi B ‘couldn’t hang’ at her birthday party

Cardi B “couldn’t hang” at her own birthday party. The chart-topping rap star – who turned 29 on Monday (10.11.21) – celebrated her birthday with a star-studded bash, but Cardi felt too unwell to really enjoy the occasion with her showbiz pals. Cardi – who is married to rapper Offset...
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Offset surprises Cardi B with a brand new house for her birthday

Cardi B has officially celebrated her 29th birthday with one big bash. As reported by TMZ, the party was a star-studded affair (as expected), with many familiar names and faces in attendance including Tiffany Haddish, Teyana Taylor, 2 Chainz, Lizzo, Snoop Dogg, Taraji P. Henson, Chance the Rapper, Winnie Harlow, Karrueche Tran, PnB Rock, Anitta, Larsa Pippen and Trey Songz.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pants#Music Video#Instagram A
PopSugar

Beyoncé's Black Velvet Gown Took 10 Days to Make, and Boy, Was It Worth the Wait

Beyoncé joined her husband, producer JAY-Z, at the London premiere of Netflix's The Harder They Fall, although she couldn't be spotted on the red carpet. Nevertheless, the multihyphenate posed for photos for her stylists K.J. Moody and Marni Senofonte, showing off her custom velvet gown from every angle. The look was crafted over the course of 10 full days by Albanian fashion brand Valdrin Sahiti and is made from silk and velvet fabric with Lycra on the interior corset. The team posted a shot of Bey in the final look on Instagram, referring to it as her favorite black dress — so unsurprisingly, it seems like she had her pick from many. "Dressing an icon is not about the dress, it's about the sparkle in her eyes while wearing your creation," Valdrin Sahiti told POPSUGAR of the collaboration. The outfit was complete with simple black sandals, a crystalized Judith Leiber clutch, sunglasses, and Lorraine Schwartz jewels. (Her pear drop earrings were 21 carats alone, but she also accessorized with two diamond rings from her go-to red carpet jeweler.) Ahead, click through Beyoncé's pictures once more to see just how brilliantly this gown flattered her curves, and enjoy a sketch from the brand, in which you can see just how well-defined the lines on this design truly are.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Elle

Is That Rihanna? 7 Halloween Celebrity Beauty Looks to Try

Do you know what's lame? RSVP'ing to a Halloween party, forgetting that you did that, and then throwing on some cat ears last minute and calling that a costume. Why go through all that sheepish awkwardness at the party, laughing at your lack of originality, when this year has produced some of the best in celebrity beauty looks? But, of course, you don't have to go all out and get a ballgown either. Do you have a red dress and some red lipstick? All you have to do is buy some clip-in micro bangs and– Wow, are you, Megan Fox, at the Met Gala? Below, find all the inspo and necessary purchases to make this year's Halloween costumes iconic.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Beyonce Owns the Red Carpet in a Black Velvet Corset Gown & Hidden Heels

Beyoncé is back on her top-of-the-line red carpet style game. The singer attended the “The Harder They Fall” opening gala at the 65th BFI London Film Festival last night, arriving alongside husband Jay-Z in a head-turning gown. The strapless design comes custom from designer Valdrin Sahiti, constructed over 10 days from a mix of silk and velvet with an interior touch of lycra to create a corseted silhouette. The asymmetric design included a dipping neckline and a floor-sweeping hem to tout. To keep the focus on her dress, Beyoncé complemented the look with a subtle glittering clutch bag and hidden black platforms...
BEAUTY & FASHION
PopSugar

Cardi B and Raven-Symoné Gave This Same-Sex Couple a Wedding They'll Never Forget

Before giving birth to her second child in September, Cardi B was busy adding "wedding officiant" to her résumé in the latest episode of her Facebook series, Cardi Tries. On National Coming Out Day, Cardi and Raven-Symoné helped a California woman named Brandi Taylor throw a surprise pop-up wedding for her girlfriend of three years, Shannon Herbert. Brandi, Cardi, and Raven got to work, picking out tableware, selecting the perfect wedding dress, and mentally preparing for the big moment. "I want to get married again!" Cardi said, explaining that she married Offset in her bedroom and still hopes she'll be able to have a wedding of her own someday with an extravagant dress, a ring, and a delicious cake.
RELATIONSHIPS
Elite Daily

Lizzo Dressed As Baby Yoda For Halloween And You Need To See It To Believe It

There’s almost no one who can slay the Halloween game as much as Lizzo, and she took it to the next level for 2021. The singer, who posted her out-of-this-world costume on Instagram on Saturday, Oct. 30, decided to take on a Star Wars theme and pay tribute to the internet’s favorite little creature. Inspired by the most iconic character of Disney+’s The Mandalorian, Lizzo’s Baby Yoda Halloween costume will make your jaw drop.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Summer Walker Shows Off Baby Bubbles In New Photos

Summer Walker has a bad case of baby fever. The R&B star has come a long way from demanding that fans stop asking for pictures of her baby with producer London On Da Track. The "Girls Need Love" singer's Instagram is now plastered with photos and videos of the adorable Baby Bubbles, and in her newest set of photos, Summer decides to join the baby dubbed Bubbles.
CELEBRITIES
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

102K+
Followers
11K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy