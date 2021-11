I wish I knew when I was high school just how much I would enjoy History. Wyoming is so full of rich history that people come from all over to learn about it. Earlier this year I took an exploration trip to Independence Rock (which I strongly encourage you to check out if you haven't) and I'm so glad I did because the history is carved in stone. This part of Natrona County is rich with history, the Oregon/Mormon/California/Pony Express trails all pass through this area and once the travelers would get by Independence Rock, they would stop at Devil's Gate which has an interesting history itself.

