MilliporeSigma Announces New Innovation & Capacity to Advance Next Generation Antibody-drug Conjugate (ADC) Therapies
- MilliporeSigma's unique technology, ChetoSensar™, gives new promise to ADCs by alleviating solubility challenges. - New DOLCORE™ platform increases speed-to-market by up to a year. - Expanded ADC clinical manufacturing facility drives next generation ADCs, building on company's 15 years of ADC Contract Development Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) experience. -...homenewshere.com
