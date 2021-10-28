CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Red Sea Development Project announces three hotels

businesstraveller.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC) has announced three new hotels for its landmark ultra-luxury destination, the Red Sea Project. A Raffles, Fairmont and a Grand Hyatt are all planned for Saudi Arabia’s regenerative-tourism focused Giga Project, the first phase of...

www.businesstraveller.com

Comments / 0

Related
bizjournals

Menin Development acquires Delray Beach hotel for $10M

Menin Development has acquired Crane's Beach House Boutique Hotel and Luxury Villas in Delray Beach in a deal that marks the company's second hotel in its hospitality expansion. Crane's Beach house, at 82 Gleason St., has 28 rooms, villas, a tiki bar and two pools. The luxury villa was built...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
upstatebusinessjournal.com

OTO Development acquires three Oakhurst, California hotels

OTO Development, a hotel development and hospitality management company based in Spartanburg, announced Nov. 3 it acquired three hotels in Oakhurst, California, near Yosemite National Park. “More than 4.5 million people come to Yosemite National Park in a typical year and we’re delighted to now count ourselves among them,” said...
TravelDailyNews.com

Turks and Caicos Islands Tourist Board announces new hotel, residential, and cruise port developments

PROVIDENCIALES, TURKS AND CAICOS – The Turks and Caicos Islands Tourist Board, the exclusive tourism authority for the Turks and Caicos Islands, announces significant developments to the islands including newly opened and forthcoming luxury properties debuting in 2021 through 2023 and a $25 million investment in the Grand Turk Cruise Center and the return of cruise ships. The destination is perfectly positioned to welcome new and returning visitors to a diverse collection of resort and residential offerings on famed Grace Bay Beach and beyond, spotlighting pristine, undiscovered stretches of beaches and cliffsides throughout Providenciales. With these new introductions from The Ritz-Carlton, Grace Bay Resorts, Andaz and more, along with enhancements to its cruise port, the Turks and Caicos Islands presents distinctly charming properties rooted in natural beauty, extraordinary design, bespoke experiences, and sustainability, ideal for every type of vacationer.
TRAVEL
businesstraveller.com

Hyatt House debuts in Africa

Hyatt has debuted its Hyatt House brand in Africa with an opening in Johannesburg. The 62-room extended stay Hyatt House Johannesburg Sandton is located in the suburb of Sandton, with nearby attractions including the Johannesburg Botanical Gardens. The property features 43 “residentially-inspired” studios and 19 two- and three-bed suites, all of which have complimentary wifi and are equipped with kitchens and working spaces.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accor Hotels#Red Sea Project#Hyatt Hotels#Raffles#Giga Project#Trsdc#Accor Com
Hotel Online

IHG® Partners With The Red Sea Development Company to Open 210-Key InterContinental Resort Red Sea

IHG® Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hotel companies, has announced the signing of a Management Agreement with The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC), an affiliate of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) to open the InterContinental Resort Red Sea in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Situated within the premium Red Sea Development destination, the new InterContinental Resort is scheduled to open during Phase One of The Red Sea Project’s development. Activity for the first phase of development is well underway and is on track to be completed by the end of 2023.
INDUSTRY
businesstraveller.com

Pride Group of Hotels signs four new properties in Uttarakhand

Pride Group of Hotels has signed up to launch four new properties in the state of Uttarakhand with Pride Hotel Haldwani, Pride Resort Nainital, Pride Biznotel Haldwani, and Pride Resort Jim Corbett. “Despite several challenges and volatility faced during the last year, Pride Group of Hotels has been growing from...
LIFESTYLE
TravelDailyNews.com

Marriott International signs agreement with The Red Sea Development Company in Saudi Arabia

CAIRO, EGYPT - Marriott International (Marriott.com), Inc. announced it has signed an agreement with The Red Sea Development Company to develop two luxury hotels as part of the highly-anticipated Red Sea Project in Saudi Arabia. The St. Regis Red Sea Resort and The Red Sea EDITION are expected to further enhance Marriott International’s footprint across the Kingdom where it currently has a portfolio of over 30 properties with more than 9,000 rooms across ten brands.
INDUSTRY
businesstraveller.com

Hilton opens 500th hotel in Asia Pacific

Hilton has opened its 500th hotel in the Asia Pacific region, with a property located in Japan’s Nagasaki. Hilton Nagasaki is located to the west of Nagasaki Station and is directly connected to the new Dejima Messe Nagasaki convention centre, with easy access to tourist attractions such as Mount Inasa and UNESCO World Heritage sites including Glover Garden and Oura Cathedral.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Saudi Arabia
businesstraveller.com

Radisson Blu unveils renovated Madrid property

Radisson Hotel Group has unveiled its renovated Radisson Blu property in the Spanish capital. The Radisson Blu Hotel Madrid Prado undergone a refurbishment of all rooms and common areas, including an updated guest room bathroom layout and “a mixer control in the shower that lets you set the temperature automatically before stepping in”.
HOME & GARDEN
hotelbusiness.com

Three boutique hotels change hands

Three boutique properties have new owners, including a Napa Valley inn with roots to the Morton Salt family. Hospitality investor, owner and developer Stonehouse Capital has acquired the Rancho Caymus Inn in California’s Napa Valley. The boutique hotel is one of few select properties that rests within Rutherford proper, immediately...
LIFESTYLE
Travel Weekly

Nine luxury hotel brands join Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Project

Nine luxury hotel brands have signed hotel management agreements for the first phase of the Red Sea Project, a large-scale tourism development on the western coast of Saudi Arabia. Edition Hotels, St Regis, Fairmont, Raffles, SLS, Six Senses, Intercontinental, Jumeirah and Grand Hyatt (pictured) will be the first of 16...
MIDDLE EAST
franchising.com

Hyatt Announces Plans For Grand Hyatt The Red Sea In The Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia

Grand Hyatt The Red Sea will form part of one of the world's most ambitious tourism projects. October 27, 2021 // Franchising.com // DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Hyatt announced today that a Hyatt affiliate has entered into a management agreement with The Red Sea Development Company for a 430-room Grand Hyatt hotel on Shaura Island, the hub of the ambitious Red Sea Project on Saudi Arabia’s west coast. The luxury resort hotel will represent the largest of 11 hotels set to open on the island and will occupy a prime position within this innovative tourist development. Grand Hyatt The Red Sea will be the second Grand Hyatt hotel in the Kingdom and the seventh Grand Hyatt hotel in the Middle East, marking an important milestone in Hyatt’s growth strategy in the region.
MIDDLE EAST
bizjournals

Developer aims to bring new hotel to Kapolei

A Utah-based developer is seeking a conditional use permit for a new hotel in Kapolei. Western States aims develop a 204-unit limited service hotel under Marriott brand The Element by Westin, within the 40.5-acre Leihano at Kapolei mixed-use community. The three-acre project site is located on Manawai Street. "The hotel...
KAPOLEI, HI
resourceworld.com

Explorers and developers targeting cobalt projects

Historically, the metal cobalt was a by-product of mines that were mainly concerned with other metals, for example, silver. That was the case for the1903 silver rush around the Town of Cobalt in northeastern Ontario. The hundreds of veins in the camp featured high-grade silver values accompanied by several cobalt minerals.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Red Sea project will be a ‘top destination’ for divers, says content creator

Saudi Arabia’s eco-friendly tourism project, located on the Kingdom’s western coast, will become one of the top world destinations for travellers, according to a content creator who visited the site. Chelsea Kauai was invited to attend the Saudi Green Initiative conference in Riyadh and test the waters of the Red...
WORLD
Inside Indiana Business

South Bend Hotel Project Marks Milestone

SOUTH BEND - A construction milestone will be celebrated Tuesday in South Bend as the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians marks the installation of the final steel beam of a 23-story hotel under construction at Four Winds Casino. The project also includes the addition of 40,000 square feet of gaming space.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Photofocus

Developing high-end hotel property photography

High-end hotels want what I call super beauty images. That means in addition to having a solid composition that tells the story of the room, it also has to be retouched beautifully … and fully! Here’s the story of one image at a newly re-branded property here in Sedona. The...
PHOTOGRAPHY
businesstraveller.com

Four Seasons Private Residences Bengaluru opens its doors

Spanning two design-led 30-storey towers, Four Seasons Private Residences Bengaluru are officially open. For those seeking an elevated living experience, this world-class branded residential experience in India’s tech capital serves to be one of the most desired luxury experiences for homeowners. “Combining the best of Four Seasons service and outstanding...
LIFESTYLE
businesstraveller.com

Marriott opens W property in Xiamen’s East Business District

Marriott has opened the latest Chinese property under its lifestyle W Hotels brand, located in the East Business District of Xiamen. The 293-room property has been designed by Hirsch Bedner Associates and pays tribute to Xiamen’s “tropical surroundings, natural beauty of its harbour and its transformation from an industrial port city to a modern music mecca”.
LIFESTYLE
businesstraveller.com

DoubleTree by Hilton brand debuts in Sharjah

DoubleTree by Hilton Sharjah Waterfront Hotel and Residences has opened to guests. The property, which overlooks the Al Majaz Waterfront and is close to the city centre, features 156 guestrooms and 108 design-led family-friendly apartments ranging from one to three bedrooms. All rooms and apartments have waterfront views. It also offers modern meeting rooms.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy