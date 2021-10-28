Red Sea Development Project announces three hotels

PROVIDENCIALES, TURKS AND CAICOS – The Turks and Caicos Islands Tourist Board, the exclusive tourism authority for the Turks and Caicos Islands, announces significant developments to the islands including newly opened and forthcoming luxury properties debuting in 2021 through 2023 and a $25 million investment in the Grand Turk Cruise Center and the return of cruise ships. The destination is perfectly positioned to welcome new and returning visitors to a diverse collection of resort and residential offerings on famed Grace Bay Beach and beyond, spotlighting pristine, undiscovered stretches of beaches and cliffsides throughout Providenciales. With these new introductions from The Ritz-Carlton, Grace Bay Resorts, Andaz and more, along with enhancements to its cruise port, the Turks and Caicos Islands presents distinctly charming properties rooted in natural beauty, extraordinary design, bespoke experiences, and sustainability, ideal for every type of vacationer.

