President Biden has dropped a long-sought expansion of Medicare from his $1.75 trillion social spending bill to the chagrin of far-left Democrats. A broad framework for the deal released by the White House on Thursday shows that Mr. Biden has abandoned his calls to expand Medicare services to cover vision and dental services for seniors. Both programs were favored by progressives but were unacceptable to moderate Democrats.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO