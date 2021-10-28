CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rebel Wilson reveals her week-long 40th birthday celebration on Marlon Brando's private island was themed around her 'favourite things'

By Jesse Hyland
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

She recently celebrated her 40th birthday party on Marlon Brando's famous private island in French Polynesia.

And on Thursday, Rebel Wilson spilled all the intimate details about the festivities to Nova 96.9 breakfast hosts Ryan 'Fitzy' Fitzgerald and Michael 'Wippa' Wipfli.

'My dear friends flew us in their jet and then I had a whole week of these activities that were all themed about my favourite things in the world to do,' the actress told the radio hosts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39PP9H_0cfL0EF000
Wild: On Thursday, Rebel Wilson told  Nova 96.9 breakfast hosts Ryan 'Fitzy' Fitzgerald and Michael 'Wippa' Wipfli that her week-long 40th birthday celebration was themed around her 'favourite things'. Rebel is pictured centre

The Bridesmaids star said playing tennis and going to the movies were just two of the activities that were replicated on the island for her party.

'(We) played tennis, go to the movies, so we created our own movie cinema there. We had an '80s themed pool party, and it was just awesome.'

Rebel said her co-stars from Pitch Perfect attended the party along with her family and friends from high school.

'It was epic, I literally had to pinch myself,' she continued. 'It was the most gorgeous, lavish thing.'

'But I was like, you know, I'm not married, I haven't had a wedding. So this was kind of like my wedding,' the actress added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bxmg8_0cfL0EF000
'I hired Marlon Brando's private island in French Polynesia': The 41-year-old actress divulged  all the juicy details of the festivities on Thursday's Fitzy and Wippa 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mqUiA_0cfL0EF000
Activities: '(We) played tennis, go to the movies, so we created our own movie cinema there. We had an '80s themed pool party, and it was just awesome,' said Rebel
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pYweG_0cfL0EF000
Star guest list: Rebel said her fellow co-stars from Pitch Perfect also attended the party along with her family and friends from high school. Pictured: L-R Shelley Regner, Chrissie Fit, Rebel Wilson, Anna Kendrick and Brittany Snow
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q97wU_0cfL0EF000
'It was the most gorgeous, lavish thing': The actress said the party was 'epic' and she had  to  'pinch' herself as she couldn't believe the party was really happening on the island

The Fat Pizza star recently revealed she lost 35kg during her 'Year of Health'.

Appearing on Sunrise, Rebel told hosts Natalie Barr and David Koch that she'd been to the doctor last week for her 'yearly check-up' and had been given a clean bill of health.

'He was like, "Oh my god, all your labs and your blood work is the best it's ever been and, you know, it's kind of remarkable,"' she recalled.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cTjeW_0cfL0EF000
Wow: The Fat Pizza star recently revealed she lost 35kg during her 'Year of Health'

Rebel said she was now focused on 'maintaining it' and 'improving her life for the better' after struggling with emotional eating for years.

'I'm proud of myself for improving my life for the better,' Rebel added.

Rebel released her debut children's book, Bella the Brave, on Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34FrS6_0cfL0EF000
Out now: Rebel released her debut children's book, Bella the Brave, on Wednesday

