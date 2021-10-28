CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disappointed Greggs customer discovers her sausage roll has NO filling - as social media users joke it 'must be vegan'

By Claire Toureille For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

A hungover woman filmed the moment she eagerly cut into a Greggs sausage roll only to discover it was an empty shell with no sausage inside - leaving people to joke ‘it’s vegan’.

When Kayleigh O’Brien woke up at home in Warwick on October 9 feeling a bit worse for wear from the night before, she decided some food would perk her up.

The 30-year-old personal assistant jumped on the Just Eat app and was pleasantly surprised when she spotted Greggs delivered to her home as she fancied a sausage roll.

However, when her meal arrived, she thought the bag carrying the pastry delights felt lighter than it should and she realised one of the rolls was missing a very key component.

Gutting footage shows Kayleigh cut into one of the baked goods to reveal it was completely devoid of sausage meat leaving an empty pastry vessel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KVGFw_0cfL079A00
Kayleigh O’Brien (pictured), 30, from Warwick, said she was left 'gutted' when she realised the sausage roll she had ordered as a hangover cure was devoid of its sausage 

'I was gutted. Everyone loves Greggs sausage rolls and I really fancied one that day,' explained Kayleigh. 'The meat inside is a pretty big part of the experience.

'I had been out the night before with my boyfriend so when we woke up about the middle of the day we were a bit hungover and just needed some food.

'We didn’t fancy a McDonalds breakfast and then I noticed Greggs was on Just Eat. We just ordered these two sausage rolls, a chicken and bacon baguette, a tuna sandwich and a couple of coffees.

'When the food came, I opened the bag and one of the sausage rolls felt hollow and really light. I turned to my boyfriend and said this hasn’t got a sausage in it, and he didn’t believe me.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZQ50k_0cfL079A00
Kayleigh ordered two sausage rolls (pictured) for her and her boyfriend, pictured, but one was completely empty 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lQXmQ_0cfL079A00
The 30-year-old took a video to prove that the pastry did not have a sausage, and shared it online (pictured)

'I couldn’t understand how they didn’t tell there wasn’t a sausage inside. I took a video of me cutting it open for proof.'

Kayleigh and her boyfriend ended up having to split the only full sausage roll between them before she sent the video evidence to Just Eat.

'We shared the full sausage roll,' explained Kayleigh. 'My boyfriend had started eating that one but I had to tell him mine didn’t have any sausage in.

'I’ll pop into Greggs whenever I need some lunch but I didn’t know they delivered.

'Normally I would drive and go and get it but because I was hungover I thought it was easier and safer to order from the Just Eat app.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YSbct_0cfL079A00
At first, the puff-pastry sausage roll appeared to look like any other sausage roll sold by Greggs, pictured 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gAGIW_0cfL079A00
In the video, Kayleigh filmed herself cutting the sausage roll in half with a kitchen knife, pictured, and revealed it was empty, right
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dgCtW_0cfL079A00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UJgLs_0cfL079A00
The 30-year-old said she was 'gutted' to find her sausage roll did not have sausage inside and had to share the other one with her boyfriend 

'I sent the video over to Just Eat and they refunded me for that. I also tweeted Greggs with the footage and they sent me a £5 voucher.'

Kayleigh’s video has been viewed more than 442,000 times online, with many people joking the sausage roll ‘was vegan’ while others said they were ‘hurt’ for her.

'Ohhh this is the new vegan sausage roll,' joked one commenter, while a second penned: 'Plot twist...it’s vegan.'

A third person wrote: 'From one Kayleigh to another Kayleigh, I’m so sorry. I love sausage rolls,' while another asked: 'How did they not even notice it being different?'

Meanwhile, a further commented: 'I’m hurt for you.'

A Greggs spokesperson said: 'Oh crumbs! We certainly didn’t intend for our sausage roll to be given to this customer without the sausage.

'Our crisp, golden puff pastry is certainly delicious, but it’s the seasoned sausage within that makes it such a favourite with millions of people across the UK.

'The customer has been refunded and offered a voucher so they can get themselves a free sausage roll on us.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ngufX_0cfL079A00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TlCUN_0cfL079A00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l6vQN_0cfL079A00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fFS8D_0cfL079A00
People joked the roll was actually 'vegan' because it didn't have sausage inside. Others said they 'hurt' for Kayleigh

Comments / 0

