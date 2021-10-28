Lost and Found: Lunch bag found in street contains cocaine, other drugs, police search for owner

The Walker Police Department says they found someone’s lost property and want to locate the owner.

On Wednesday, police officers in Walker LA, stopped to clear trash and debris found in travel lanes on Florida Boulevard.

Among the debris was a Nike insulated lunch bag. When officers searched the bag they found nearly 50 grams of cocaine, over 120 oxycodone pills, a digital scale and plastic bags.

Photo credit Walker Police Department

The Walker Police Department posted the find on Facebook in an attempt to locate the owner of the lost and found lunch bag.

“Considering the quantity of controlled substances found in the Nike bag, along with the weighing device and packaging materials, it is reasonable to believe that the bag and contents likely belong to a business person such as a “street pharmacist” who is probably anxious to recover these items of his or her inventory,” Walker Police Chief David Addison said in the post. “Reuniting property owners with their lost, missing or stolen property is just one of the services that we provide, and we are especially interested in finding the owner of this found property.”

The police chief says if the owner wants to reclaim the bag they can visit the Walker Police Department. It’s unclear if anyone came forward to claim the lost bag of illegal drugs.