Abandoned gas station draws controversy

The former gas station at 641 West Ave. has been a troubling eye-sore welcoming travelers coming from the west for many years now. A resolution to ask the city to demolish it was sent to committee at the last Niagara County Legislature meeting. Since then Mayor Michelle Roman has committed to the city taking it down, but said that ownership issues had to be finalized before the city can foreclose. (Photograph by Benjamin Joe)

An abandoned gas station at 641 West Ave. along Route 31 at the entrance to the City of Lockport is the subject of controversy.

In a resolution that was left unread at the Niagara County Legislature meeting Tuesday night, Mayor Michelle Roman was accused not responding to the remediation of former business.

Roman counters that ownership of the building in question is in limbo. It is difficult for the city to commit to demolishing a building it doesn’t own.

The resolution was bundled with six other resolutions, as reported by the US&J. In it, Legislators Tony Nemi and Will Collins called for the legislature to ask Roman to commit to demolition, or make clear that Lockport is not interested in moving forward.

The problem, according County Manager Rick Updegrove, lies in the timing of availability for aid packages from the state for the clean up of the abandoned facility.

“We hadn’t received a commitment yet from the city relative to what the scope of the project would be,” Updegrove said. “Would we be cleaning the contamination outside the building or would the building be demolished and cleanup with the contamination underneath the pad which had migrated also be cleaned?”

Nemi said later on Monday that he considered the resolution a success as Roman had communicated a commitment from her office to help with the remediation, but the reality, according to Roman, is that the property is still a long way from being demolished.

“I responded to the County Legislature that the property is not owned by the city,” Roman said. “It does have back taxes. The owner passed away years ago. No one probated a will for it, so there’s no estate established that we can contact.”

According to Roman, County Treasurer Kyle Andrews, acting as the public administrator, has to commence estate proceedings if the the city or county is to be represented in the estate.

Roman also said, that while the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has made a rule that municipalities like the City of Lockport would not be held responsible if they foreclose on properties with contamination that have back taxes, the property would have to be placed in a land bank, another county entity.

“I did talk to the common council about us actually paying for the demolition of the building,” Roman said, “because the grant that the county got for the brownfield money only will clean up the land itself.”

Roman said, that before the city can get quotes of for the building’s demolition from interested companies, the ownership issues must be resolved.

“We’ve been kind of in a limbo,” she said.

Amy Fisk, the Brownfield Program manager at the County Center of Economic Development, said that while the legal processes were still ongoing, she is optimistic the cleanup would be completed.

“I can hopefully clear up a little of the confusion,” Fisk said. “New York State has the New York Environmental Protection and Spill Compensation Program and it’s managed by the New York State Comptroller’s Office and the DEC (Department of Environmental Conservation).”

Fisk said this program controlled funds for communities with abandoned gas stations.

“The county has been working with the state for a couple of years on this particularly property and it was recently determined the property was eligible for this program,” she said. “So, the state would be coming in and cleaning up the property.”

The issue, however, was the lack of funding for demolition from the program, said Fisk.

“So, the city committed to using their own funding to demolish the building,” she continued. “That way the state could include in an agreement that they’ll do a full cleanup on the property because the building will be gone.”

In the end, Fisk said it was a matter of, “getting all the pieces together … to get everything that’s needed to move forward with the property.”

In the meantime, Roman is waiting for the legalities to resolve themselves as well. Nemi said, that he hopes the resolution does not hinder a relationship between himself and the mayor.

“I did advocate for this to move forward,” Roman. “But like I said, it got held up with the ownership of the property.”

Andrews could not be reached for comment on this article.