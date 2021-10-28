Wound care center to open at UH Geneva next week

GENEVA — A new would care center will open at University Hospitals Geneva on Nov. 3, and appointments are being taken now, according to a press release from UH.

The center will offer treatment for chronic, non-healing wounds, according to the release. Non-healing wounds can cause diminished quality of life and potentially lead to amputations if not treated, according to the release.

“We are happy to be able to increase wound care options for our Ashtabula County community,” said Jason Glowczewski, Chief Operating Officer of UH Geneva, in the release. “Now, patients who need specialized treatment for chronic wounds don’t need to travel outside of the county to have access to top-tier technology and treatment solutions.”

The center can treat those suffering from diabetic or pressure ulcers, infections, compromised skin grafts and flaps, and wounds that have not healed in a reasonable amount of time, according to the release. Treatment plans are developed based on patient needs, and once treatment is complete, patients return to their primary physician to continue care.

An estimated 6.7 million people in the U.S. are affected by chronic wounds, according to the release.

The center is being opened in collaboration with Healogics, a Florida-based company that provided wound care treatment to more than 350,000 patients last year at their 600 care centers, according to the release.

The center is located at UH Geneva, at 870 West Main Street, Geneva. Anyone seeking an appointment can call 440-415-9537. No referral is necessary, according to the release.