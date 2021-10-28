CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Know Your Enemy: Buccaneers vs. Saints Preview Q&A

By Zach Goodall
 6 days ago

The New Orleans Saints are six games into the post-Drew Brees era and are looking to avenge their loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional Round of last year's playoffs this Sunday.

Without Brees at the helm, this is a new-look New Orleans team. And it's being led by former Tampa Bay quarterback Jameis Winston, making this weekend's NFC South contest even more exciting than usual.

Bob Rose of Saints News Network stops by AllBucs to answer our questions about the 2021 Saints and preview the matchup.

1. Monday night against Seattle marked the third time this season that New Orleans has kept an opponent under 14 points. What are the strengths of this defense and can they stack up to the strengths of Tampa Bay's offense?

KM: New Orleans has had one of the league's best run defenses for the last four years. Once they stifle an opponent's rushing attack, they unleash an aggressive pass rush that includes a variety of blitzes.

The pass rush has struggled this year, but the Saints have built one of the league's best secondaries. Their goal is to lock down opposing wideouts man-to-man with Marshon Lattimore and a deep crew of corners. That success allows the team to be more exotic with their coverage packages and more aggressive with their pass rush.

2. What matchups do you like in the Saints' favor against the Buccaneers, on both sides of the ball?

KM: There are plenty of tantalizing matchups on both sides of the ball. Some of the game’s biggest keys are how well their coverage holds up against the Tampa receivers, whether they can pressure Tom Brady, protect Jameis Winston, and if their own receivers can get separation against the Buccaneer secondary.

I know Tampa Bay has protected Brady well, but the New Orleans pass rush caused a ton of havoc against them last season. With DE Marcus Davenport back and DT David Onyemata returning this week, I think the Saints will be able to get to Brady. The key is whether New Orleans can shut down the running game to make Tampa Bay one-dimensional. The Buccaneers had success on the ground in that playoff victory, which was a major difference in the game.

3. What are your expectations for Jameis Winston in his first start against his former team? Can he handle the Bucs' disruptive pass rush and blitz schemes, and are you confident that he and the Saints' receiving corps could take advantage of Tampa Bay's injury-plagued secondary?

KM: I think Jameis Winston has a major chip on his shoulder coming into this game. The Saints got LT Terron Armstead and C Erik McCoy back last week, which will be crucial against Tampa's pass rush.

If New Orleans can protect Winston, then I expect him to put up some big passing numbers. He's finally established some chemistry with Alvin Kamara, who has traditionally had big outings against the Buccaneers. Hopefully, Deonte Harris can return from a hamstring injury. If so, he'll be Winston's primary wideout, but Marquez Callaway is quietly developing into a solid receiver.

4. Six games into the post-Drew Brees era of Saints football, what is the identity of this New Orleans team? What are your expectations for the remainder of the year and moving forward?

KM: New Orleans hasn't been able to establish an offensive identity with Michael Thomas out, Winston learning the system, and several injuries to the offensive line.

For the first part of the year, the Saints won with dominant defense, field position, and an offensive reliance on Kamara. I expect that formula to continue, but Sean Payton is showing more confidence in Winston and the passing attack each week.

5. What's your prediction for the game and do you have any hot takes?

KM: Tampa Bay ended the career of Drew Brees, at home no less. The Superdome is going to be LOUD, and I'd be shocked if the Saints didn't come out with intensity off the charts.

New Orleans has a fabulous defense and they'll make some plays to stay in this game. However, you're not going to hold Brady and those weapons to 10 points like against Seattle.

If Winston and the receivers can't make some plays early then it could be a long day offensively. The Buccaneers have the league's top-ranked run defense and are one of the few linebacking corps athletic enough to contain Kamara.

This is going to be a physical war, but I just don't see New Orleans having enough offensive firepower yet. Buccaneers 23, Saints 20.

