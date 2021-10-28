CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Passenger assaults flight attendant, gets banned from American Airlines for life

By Lanie Lee Cook, Nexstar Media Wire
 6 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — A flight from New York City to California was diverted to Denver on Wednesday evening after a passenger assaulted a flight attendant.

A Denver airport official confirmed the flight, which departed John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City, diverted to Denver on its way to John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, California.

“American Airlines flight 976 with service from New York to Santa Ana diverted to Denver due to a passenger who physically assaulted a flight attendant. The aircraft landed safely and taxied to the gate where law enforcement removed and apprehended the passenger,” the airline said in a statement.

The female flight attendant suffered injuries and was transported to a local hospital, the airline said.

The passenger responsible will be banned from American Airlines flights, the airline said.

The FBI is investigating.

We are outraged by the reports of what took place on board. Acts of violence against our team members will not be tolerated by American Airlines. We have engaged local law enforcement and the FBI and we are working with them to ensure they have all the information they need. The individual involved in this incident will never be allowed to travel with American Airlines in the future, but we will not be satisfied until he has been prosecuted to the full extent of the law. This behavior must stop, and aggressive enforcement and prosecution of the law is the best deterrent.

We thank our crew for their quick action and professionalism to ensure the safety of their fellow team members and customers on board. Our thoughts are with our injured flight attendant and ensuring that she and her fellow crew members have the support they need at this time.

American Airlines

American Airlines issued the above statement in response to the incident.

PUBLIC SAFETY
