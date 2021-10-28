CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottish castle that has been in the same family for 149 years and comes complete with FIVE cottages, its own salmon lake and farmland goes on the market for offers over £11.3million

By Joseph Laws For Mailonline
 7 days ago

A stunning castle that has been in the same family for 149 years is on the market for offers over £11.3m.

Careston Castle, near Dundee, Scotland dates back to the 13th century and has lots of incredible period features including turrets.

The 1,528-acre estate has over 1,000 acres of arable farmland and 213 acres of woodland as well as several cottages.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yit14_0cfKySK200
Careston Castle, near Dundee, Scotland, dates back to the 13th century and has lots of incredible period features including turrets
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WBswX_0cfKySK200
A swing is seen outside against the backdrop of the red sandstone exterior. John Adamson, son of a whaling captain and owner of a linen works, bought the castle from the Earl of Fife in 1872 and it has been in his family ever since

The A listed castle is at the heart of the estate and built from distinctive red sandstone. Inside it has intricately carved fireplaces, which are believed to be some of the finest in Scotland, and elaborate wood panelling.

The castle has four storeys and more than 15,000sq ft, but the main accommodation is set over two floors. On the first floor there are four reception rooms and a library, with six bedrooms and five bathrooms on the second floor.

The ground floor is currently used largely for storage and there are five 'empty' rooms on the third floor that could be turned into further bedrooms or used for something else.

The property also has three estate cottages, a farmhouse and two farm cottages, which are currently let out or occupied by an employee, and a number of outbuildings that have the potential to be converted.

The property is about a half hour drive from Dundee and a two hour drive from the Scottish captial of Edinburgh.

The farmland has been largely managed by contract farmers growing cereals, vegetables and potatoes.

There is roe deer stalking and in the past there has been a driven pheasant and partridge shoot. There is also 1.6 miles of mostly single bank salmon and sea trout fishing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o9BPL_0cfKySK200
There is also 1.6 miles of mostly single bank salmon and sea trout fishing. The 1,528-acre estate also has over 1,000 acres of arable farmland
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yjwK8_0cfKySK200
The farmland has been largely managed by contract farmers growing cereals, vegetables and potatoes. There is roe deer stalking and in the past there has been a driven pheasant and partridge shoot
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rqjZU_0cfKySK200
On the first floor there are four reception rooms and a library, with six bedrooms and five bathrooms on the second floor. This luxury wood panelled room shows the opulent carved fireplace 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cjFSZ_0cfKySK200
The castle has four storeys and more than 15,000sq ft, but the main accommodation is set over two floors. Inside it has intricately carved fireplaces, which are believed to be some of the finest in Scotland. One is seen above
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JoXxp_0cfKySK200
One of the bedrooms is pictured above with another carved fireplace inside. There is space to make 11 bedrooms overall, with the property already having six bedrooms with room to make another five in the luxury property
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e5thP_0cfKySK200
Another bedroom is seen above in the luxury property. It has been in the same family for 149 years and is on the market for offers over £11.3m
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HLnW2_0cfKySK200
One of the reception rooms is pictured above. The property is about a half hour drive from Dundee and a two hour drive from the Scottish captial of Edinburgh
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n6D12_0cfKySK200
One of the reception rooms is pictured above complete with a roaring fire
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Prn8j_0cfKySK200
The original keep of Careston Castle, which dates from the late 13th century, was the home of Keraldus, the court officer to the Earls of Angus
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sqceY_0cfKySK200
The 1,528-acre estate has 213 acres of woodland as well as several cottages. The main castle building and the surrounding estate is seen from above

The original keep of Careston Castle, which dates from the late 13th century, was the home of Keraldus, the court officer to the Earls of Angus.

The Lairds of Careston took the heraldic name of Dempster, and the estate stayed in the Dempster family until 1529.

John Adamson, son of a whaling captain and owner of a linen works, bought the castle from the Earl of Fife in 1872 and it has been in his family ever since.

Evelyn Channing from Savills said: 'Careston Castle was described in 1682 as 'without debate the best gentleman's house in the shyre' - the centrepiece of this highly attractive and readily accessible estate possesses all the iconic characteristics of a Scottish castle yet is a cherished and manageable family home.

'The opportunity here for first class farming, good sport including an idyllic stretch of river to fish, and excellent additional properties all combine to make the sale of Careston an exciting launch.'

