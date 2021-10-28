CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Time’s up for Bills fans: Full vaccination now required to get into stadium

By WIVB, Al Vaughters
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ElQKg_0cfKy1ou00

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Starting this Sunday, Bills’ fans will need more than a ticket and a shot to get into Highmark Stadium. County officials are now requiring visitors to be fully vaccinated and fans trying to fake it could get charged with more than a personal foul.

In his first COVID-19 briefing in more than a month, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said anyone caught presenting fake COVID vaccination cards or ID could end up in jail.

Bills pushing for personal seat licenses at proposed new stadium

Poloncarz also answered a few questions about Bills’ stadium negotiations.

At the start of the Bills’ season, the county health department allowed fans to get by with one COVID-19 shot, but as of this Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins, fans must be fully vaccinated to get in.

Poloncarz and County Health Commissioner Gale Burstein announced the health department is doubling its staff at Highmark Stadium to check vaccination cards and ID. On another front, new stadium negotiations with the Bills have become a political football, recently, with county legislators trying to get into the huddle and Buffalo’s Common Council asking if the stadium could be built downtown.

“We are negotiating with the Bills like we are negotiating with the state, and the only way to get a good negotiation done is to do it among the entities that are there. When you have interference from third parties, whether they are legislators in Erie County, Assembly and Senate, or just general public, it does not help us get a deal done,” Poloncarz said.

Despite a county Legislature resolution asking for updates on stadium negotiations, Poloncarz said those talks will remain private and he would be open to building a new stadium downtown, except the city has made no offer to help pay for it, because he says the city is broke.

iPhone now lets you add your digital vaccine card to Apple Wallet: Here’s how

But the public could soon get a peek at what is happening with the Bills stadium. Governor Kathy Hochul announced today, the state’s stadium study is just about finished and could be released in a few days.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
News 8 WROC

Empire State Development: Buffalo Bills stadium study is complete

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The state’s Buffalo Bills stadium study is complete, Empire State Development announced Tuesday. Consultants with AECOM, the engineering firm that conducted the analysis, didn’t recommend either Orchard Park or the downtown Buffalo location for a new stadium. The study does recommend building a brand new stadium, rather than renovating Highmark […]
NFL
96.1 The Breeze

Discounts Buffalo Fans Get When The Bills Win

What discounts can you get if you are a Buffalo Bills fan?. When the Buffalo Bills win in 2021 there are a few places in Western New York that will give you free or discounted items when they win. Discounts Buffalo Fans Get When The Bills Win. Yesterday, the Buffalo...
NFL
Buffalo News

Are vaccinated Bills fans nicer? Poloncarz suggests they are

One unexpected upside to the vaccination mandate for Buffalo Bills games? According to County Executive Mark Poloncarz, the fans are less obnoxious. He believes the requirement to show vaccination proof may be keeping out some "knuckleheads." "The vaccination status seems to have reduced the rowdiness in the crowd, the nastiness,"...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Buffalo News

More unvaccinated Bills fans caught trying to enter Highmark Stadium

The Erie County Health Department stopped 258 people from entering Highmark Stadium for Sunday's Buffalo Bills-Miami Dolphins game because the fans failed to show proper documentation to prove their vaccination status. That number dwarfs the number of people turned away at prior Bills games since the home game vaccination mandate...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Highmark Stadium#Legislature#American Football#Time#Covid#Buffalo#Common Council#Assembly#Senate#Iphone
News 8 WROC

Buffalo mayor race: Byron Brown’s write-in bid appears successful, leading India Walton

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – After a mayoral race that featured a stunning primary upset, the most ambitious write-in campaign in recent memory, legal challenges to the elections calendar and national political figures lending their support, the results are in – and they appear favorable for incumbent mayor Byron Brown. Brown, campaigning from an unprecedented fifth […]
BUFFALO, NY
WETM

Time’s up for Bills fans: full vaccination now to get in stadium

Time’s up for Bills fans: full vaccination now to get in stadium. Time’s up for Bills fans: full vaccination now to get in stadium. Hochul responds to AG Letitia James’ gubernatorial campaign, charges against Fmr. Gov. Cuomo. Finger Lakes Beer Festival returns to Watkins Glen International; Governor Kathy Hochul in...
NFL
NEWS10 ABC

Bills Mafia takes full vaccination requirement in stride

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills fans seem to adapt to whatever they have to do to get into the game. Last winter, they needed to get a negative COVID test to get into the playoff games. On Sunday, they needed to begin showing proof of full vaccination. Vaccination cards or proof of vaccination […]
NFL
NEWS10 ABC

Full vaccination required to get into Bills stadium starting Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Starting this Sunday, Bills’ fans will need more than a ticket and a shot to get into Highmark Stadium. County officials are now requiring visitors to be fully vaccinated and fans trying to fake it could get charged with more than a personal foul. At the start of the Bills’ season, […]
NFL
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
638K+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy