Aldermen seek special meeting on city's vaccine mandate

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- A special City Council meeting could be called Friday, and its focus is solely on Mayor Lightfoot's vaccine mandate for city employees.

Undoing Mayor Lightfoot's COVID-19 vaccine reporting mandate for city workers is the goal of several Chicago aldermen, who are seeking to force a special meeting of the City Council.

According to the Tribune , aldermen believe they should get a vote on vaccination rules for city employees, as well as what the punishment should be for violating such a mandate.

Southwest Side Ald. Silvana Tabares, 23rd Ward, has been leading an effort to repeal Lightfoot’s vaccine mandate. According to the Tribune , she signed the letter calling for the special meeting, along with many Northwest and Southwest Side aldermen, whose wards include a lot of city workers.

“To my colleagues who want to get more people vaccinated, I agree (with you),” Tabares tweeted. “But what makes more people willing to get vaccinated? 50 alders who pass a policy based on collaboration and inclusion, or 1 mayor who has stormed off from the bargaining table & issued a mandate by force?"

A majority of aldermen would need to attend - meaning at least 26 of the council’s 50 members - in order for the meeting to take place.