The Ole Miss Rebels are hosting the LSU Tigers this weekend, and the headlines surrounding this game have been nothing short of dramatic. Ole Miss is coming off a rather absurd win over Tennessee last weekend in Knoxville. Tensions were high as former Vols head coach Lane Kiffin made his return, but there weren’t many people who expected a 20-minute delay of the game due to trash being thrown on the field. Volunteers fans at Neyland Stadium were electric throughout the entire game, creating a difficult atmosphere for the Ole Miss offense. On one of the last drives of the game for Tennessee, the defense was able to get them under control.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 14 DAYS AGO