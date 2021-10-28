CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Become a Better Facebook Marketer with This Bundle

By Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rsdVO_0cfKwryp00

Facebook has grown from a plucky social media startup to an everyday presence. Today, it has more than 2.74 billion active monthly users and reaches 59 percent of the world's social networking population . For entrepreneurs, that spells opportunity.

Facebook and Google make up the advertising duopoly on the internet, but Facebook gives you far more opportunities to build meaningful connections with customers. In The 2022 Facebook Marketing Bootcamp Bundle , you'll find out how to do just that and turn your social media marketing into a significant lever for your business. This bundle is on sale for just $14.99 (reg. $800).

This 4-course bundle is taught by Faisal Ahmed Siddiqui (4.1/5 instructor rating), a digital marketing and Facebook Ads pro who has worked with more than 50 multinationals, brands, companies, and business partners. He's spent more than $2.5 million over the past 10 years on campaigns for a wide range of industries including food, fashion, tech, real estate, and more.

The bundle begins with a beginner-friendly primer to Facebook, teaching you the five key prerequisites before creating a successful campaign. You'll learn how to select the right marketing objective and discover how to integrate a Facebook Ads sales funnel into the objective. Additionally, you'll learn how to develop and hone a marketing budget, select the right core target audience, and start integrating your Facebook audience into your ads. From there, you'll structure campaigns on a placement level and get a complete guide on how to spot a winning ad. Finally, you'll discover how to measure and optimize campaign data from Ads Manager and learn how to use images, text, and other creative material to improve those metrics over time.

Overhaul your social media marketing strategy today. Right now, you can get The 2022 Facebook Marketing Bootcamp Bundle for just $14.99 (reg. $800) for a limited time.

Prices are subject to change.

Comments / 0

Related
abc10.com

Facebook is tracking you on other websites. Here's how you can stop it.

A technology outage and whistleblower claims about Facebook priorities have renewed discussions about the company’s ethics, including what it does with user data. Whether or not account holders realize it, Facebook’s default privacy settings allow the company to record a multitude of personal data—every video they’ve watched, search history, their location when logged in on a mobile device, what their face looks like and much more.
INTERNET
petapixel.com

Facebook to Rename Itself, Focus on Becoming a ‘Metaverse’ Company

Facebook is reportedly planning to change its company name next week as it focuses on becoming a metaverse company. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has gone on the record in the past about making Facebook about more than social media. According to The Verge who spoke with a source with direct...
BUSINESS
Mix 93.1

Fascinating. Facebook Changing Name to Better Reflect the ‘Metaverse?’

When I heard the news this morning that Facebook plans to change their name, I was stunned. Ever since they first launched in 2004, Facebook has become a part of the daily life of MILLIONS of people. Its become so ingrained in our culture that connecting on this social media platform has become a default part of making new friends, vetting potential employees, or just stalking pages of ex's and crushes.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Facebook Marketing#Social Media Marketing#Marketing Campaigns
invezz.com

Facebook vs Snap: what’s a better buy for Stephanie Link?

Stephanie Link explains why she likes Facebook more than Snap. Snap's Q3 revenue came in short of expectations last night. Shares of the social media company are down 25% on Friday. Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) is down roughly 25% on Friday morning after its Q3 revenue came in short of...
MARKETS
morningbrew.com

How Facebook stumbled in India, its largest market

More people use Facebook’s platforms in India than in any other country—over 340 million are on Facebook and almost 400 million use its messaging service, WhatsApp. Leaked internal research shows that the company has struggled to root out misinformation and abusive content in the country, fueling violent ethnic conflicts. One...
INTERNET
Dallas News

Why Facebook makes us worse but Wikipedia makes us better

Well before the advent of social media, Jane Curtin and Dan Aykroyd illustrated the problems with public discourse in an old Saturday Night Live sketch. In a point-counterpoint style debate, their dialogue quickly moves from point, to counterpoint, to personal insult. The insults themselves are unprintable here, but it’s easy to find the clip online.
INTERNET
smarteranalyst.com

Coinbase Becomes Custody Partner of Facebook’s Digital Wallet; Stock Up

Shares of Coinbase Global (COIN) rose 4.2% on Tuesday after the company announced that it had become custody partner of Facebook’s (FB) new digital wallet, Novi. Coinbase provides end-to-end financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy. With the help of Novi, people will be able to send and receive...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Google
pocketnow.com

It is official, Facebook has evolved to become ‘Meta’

Today, Facebook as a company is no more, as CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that it will now be known as ‘Meta.’ This doesn’t mean that Facebook will disappear, as it will continue to exist and operate as a social media platform along with other apps, including Instagram and WhatsApp. However, Meta will be more focused on the “metaverse,” which could be the evolution of social networks and technology, as this new concept would include virtual and augmented reality and their integration into everyday life.
INTERNET
Slate

There’s a Better Way to Use Instagram (and Even Facebook)

We all know by now that endless scrolling on social media is not very good for us, and that social media platforms seem outright determined to be a-little-to-very evil—facts we are all confronting once again this week, thanks to the Facebook Papers. The documents shared by whistleblower Frances Haugen show how Facebook is perfectly aware of the damage it is doing in other countries, and that Facebook seems more intent on getting eyeballs than the well-being of the people attached to them. For instance, Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, worsens teens’ body image issues, according to the company’s own research, which Haugen leaked to the Wall Street Journal in September.
INTERNET
Marietta Daily Journal

Conor Sen: Facebook can rest easy. Nobody does old people better

Does Facebook Inc.'s declining relevance with teenagers really pose an existential threat to the company? After all, Facebook’s most loyal users are people over age 30 and today's teens are tomorrow's 30-somethings — if they don't start using Facebook while they're young there's no guarantee they will later in life.
INTERNET
The Motley Fool

Better Growth Stock: Facebook or Intuitive Surgical?

Facebook's focus on creators, commerce, and the metaverse should pay off nicely over the next 10 years. Intuitive has a huge growth opportunity targeting additional procedures for its robotic surgical systems. Both companies should deliver strong growth, but one appears to have the advantage. Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG)...
BUSINESS
WMBF

Wendy’s jokingly changes name to ‘Meat’ after Facebook becomes ‘Meta’

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced their rebranding on Thursday, a popular burger chain decided to jokingly chime in and add to the “meataverse.”. Wendy’s tweeted “changing name to Meat.”. Several other popular brands joined the fun conversation and shared some hilarious tweets. Slim Jim called the...
BUSINESS
The Drum

Facebook’s rebrand unveiled: tech giant to become Meta

At the company’s annual AR- and VR-focused event, Mark Zuckerberg today announced Facebook’s much-anticipated rebrand. The company plans to invest much more deeply in the metaverse, and in line with these efforts will be rebranding under the new name Meta. At Facebook Connect, the social media giant’s annual AR and...
BUSINESS
The Drum

Black Friday: The importance of influencer marketing and Facebook

Black Friday has become one of the most important e-commerce dates of the year. While it’s a relatively new shopping event in the UK, it has been popular with brands and consumers alike who want to make the most of the lead up to Christmas. This year Black Friday will...
INTERNET
Searchengine Journal

Facebook Launches Marketing Analytics Certificate Program

Facebook is adding to its library of certificate programs with the launch of the six-course Marketing Analytics Professional Certification. Offered in conjunction with Coursera, the program teaches the skills necessary for success in the field of marketing analytics. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the demand for marketing...
INTERNET
Bismarck Tribune

Letter: Canceling Facebook profile is a better approach

Recently, while reading a letter to the editor, I was told that the answer to “the Facebook problem" was to pull a commie thingie and stomp on it hard. Or said another way, our government should outlaw the entire company?. Here is another more, shall we say, non commie approach...
INTERNET
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy