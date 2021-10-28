CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florissant, MO

Police: STL County woman kills ex-girlfriend's new fiancée after engagement announcement

By Sam Masterson
FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOX) - Police in St. Louis County are searching for a woman who allegedly harassed, then fatally shot her ex-girlfriend's new fiancée after the couple announced their engagement on Facebook.

Police say on Sunday, 24-year-old Kenrianna L. Little and a male accomplice tricked 52-year-old Marilyn Taylor into answering the door and then shot her several times, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch . Little has been charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and first-degree burglary, but has not yet been arrested.

Little’s ex-girlfriend, Reioinnie Hood, posted on Facebook Saturday that she was engaged to Taylor. The next day, Little began harassing both Taylor and Hood with threatening calls, texts and photos, according to the charges.

She and a man then went to Hood and Taylor's home in the 2900 block of Santiago Drive in Florissant. They knocked and stated "maintenance," to get Taylor to open the door. Then they burst inside and Little immediately shot Taylor several times, police say.

The man then began fighting with Hood at the door and forced her to leave with him and Little. He then reentered the home and shot Taylor again, police say.

Police say they left in a black sedan with a tan bumper, but didn't have more information Hood or the male accomplice.

Man arrested for fatal shooting in downtown St. Louis over a year ago

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) - Police say they've arrested the man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that happened more than a year ago in downtown St. Louis. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department announced officers arrested 33-year-old Andree March for the death of Marvailes Emory, 34. Emory was shot in the neck and died on Sept. 24, 2020 near the intersection of Cass Avenue and 13th Street.
