Joel Embiid 'trying to show leadership' playing through meniscus injury

By Andrew Porter
 6 days ago

Through just four games to start the young 2021-22 NBA season, Joel Embiid is struggling.

The 27-year-old 76ers All-Star center is fighting through, what ESPN's Ramona Shelburne says, is a meniscus injury to "show leadership" with Ben Simmons sitting out.

"He told after this game in New Orleans, he couldn't walk for two days....He is playing because Ben Simmons is not playing and they need one of them on the court and he wants to show leadership at this moment, because you don't want to fall behind where you can't come back," Shelburne said on Wednesday.

"It is a meniscus injury," Shelburne continued. "It flared up after the knocking knees with [Jonas] Valanciunas [on October 21st]."

Embiid is averaging just 19.3 points and 7.3 rebounds in 29.8 minutes per game to start the season, as the Sixers are just 2-2 coming off of a blowout loss at the Knicks on Tuesday, where Embiid looked sluggish.

Embiid signed a four-year, $196 million extension with the 76ers in August and is coming off the best season of his career, where he was the MVP runner up to Nikola Jokic of the Nuggets.

A knee injury forced Embiid to miss time last season and ultimately derail his MVP campaign and a meniscus injury hindered him throughout the postseason.

When you look around the NBA, the Sixers are no lock to finish atop the Eastern Conference, let alone make the playoffs. Teams like the Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls, and aforementioned New York Knicks are off to excellent starts and appear to be ascending quickly. Not to mention, the already established contenders like the Milwaukee Bucks, Brooklyn Nets, and Atlanta Hawks.

As for Simmons, he reportedly worked out with the team before Tuesday's game and is receiving treatment for his back and mental health issues, while being paid by the 76ers. His timetable for a potential return is unknown, as the Sixers begin a four-game home stand tonight against the Detroit Pistons.

NBA
