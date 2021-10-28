CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow launches fresh restrictions as Covid-19 deaths hit record high in Russia

By Katharina Krebs, CNN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMoscow (CNN) — Tough new Covid-19 restrictions went into effect in Moscow on Thursday, with the Russian capital entering an 11-day paid holiday that authorities hope will help rein in skyrocketing coronavirus cases and deaths across the country. The rest of the country is due to join Moscow in...

