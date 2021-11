Instead of another season of The Mandalorian, this fall on Disney+ we’ll get The Book of Boba Fett, The first trailer for the show debuted online this week, and it shows that there is now a power vacuum on Tatooine after the death of Jabba the Hutt and the collapse of the Empire. If that sounds familiar, that’s because Star Wars: The Clone Wars followed Darth Maul through much the same arc that this trailer promises for Boba Fett, with Maul consolidating various crime syndicates into what he called the Shadow Collective.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO