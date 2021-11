News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2021) - Tower Resources Ltd. (TSXV: TWR) ("Tower" or the "Company") announces that it has granted stock options to acquire up to 2,150,000 common shares to certain directors, officers and consultants. Each of the stock options is exercisable for a five-year term expiring on October 26, 2026, and exercisable until that time at a price of $0.06 per common share. The options are subject to vesting provisions, with one-third vesting and becoming exercisable on the date of grant, and one-third vesting and becoming exercisable every anniversary thereafter. The stock options are non-transferable and any common shares issued upon exercise of the stock options, are subject to a four month resale restriction expiring February 27, 2022.

