The Firebirds will play at home for three games in the next two weeks. Having the Flint Firebirds back in action on the ice this year is awesome! The games are a blast and they always have great promotions for the games. They are currently 2-1 for the season after a rough 5-3 loss to their rivals, the Saginaw Spirit on October 10th. However, they still have 11 games this season against the Sting to rally back and bring home the coveted I-75 Divide Cup.

FLINT, MI ・ 8 DAYS AGO