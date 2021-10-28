TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP) Receives Approval from Health Canada to Enter Human Clinical Trials for Inhaled Formulation of Niclosamide to Treat COVID-19
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TFFP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform, today announced that it has received...www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0