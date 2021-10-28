CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
KHSAA State Roundup

By Todd Hamilton
Cover picture for the articleBoys KHSAA Semifinals: 3rd Region winner Daviess County was edged by Covington Catholic 1-0 and Dunbar blanked 5th...

College football upset picks Week 10: Texas A&M and 5 teams on upset alert

It was a wild week in college football in Week 9, and there are some teams who are set for an upset as we start the November stretch run. There was upset after upset after upset this past week in college football. No National Title contender got knocked off its perch, but two top-ten teams in Ole Miss and Iowa were knocked off. The Hawkeyes were taken out by unranked Wisconsin. Michigan failed again, which really shouldn’t be that surprising at this point. Iowa State couldn’t stay ranked for very long. Plus, the roller coaster ride that comes with rooting for Kentucky football continued with a loss to Mississippi State.
KHSAA Football Week 10 Preview — Presented by Kroger

The KHSAA playoffs are right around the corner and district titles are soon to be determined as the regular season draws to a close over the next two weeks. Here are some Week 10 games to keep an eye on this Friday night:. No. 24 Bryan Station (7-1) at No....
South Laurel falls to West Jessamine in KHSAA state girls soccer quarterfinals

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - South Laurel fell to West Jessamine 3-0 Thursday night in the quarterfinal round of the KHSAA state girls soccer tournament. The Lady Cardinals finish their season at 18-4-1. West Jessamine will play the winner of Saturday’s Lexington Catholic/Notre Dame game in the state semifinals next week.
Henderson County advances in KHSAA State Tournament

Henderson County downed Ohio County 5-1 in the quarterfinals of the KHSAA Girls State tournament last night. The Lady Colonels will meet South Oldham-who defeated Bardstown 8-1 last night-in the semifinal round next Thursday night at Frederick Douglass High School in Lexington.
Prep roundup: Sullivan East stays alive in state volleyball tournament

Sullivan East kept its title hopes alive with a five-set win over Lawrence County in the Class AA state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Rockvale High School. Jenna Hare led the way for the Lady Patriots with 21 kills and 16 digs. Hannah Hodge totaled 16 kills and 16 digs in the 16-25, 25-20, 25-22, 20-25, 15-5 win.
Jim Matney, Jared Lorenzen, and the Famous 1998 KHSAA Semifinal

[Ed. Note: On Friday, the Kroger KSR Game of the Week heads to the mountains for Johnson Central at Letcher County Central. As part of our preview this week, we will be remembering Jim Matney, the late, great Johnson Central coach who passed away from complications due to COVID-19 in September.]
STATE VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Buford, Hebron Christian open with victories

BUFORD — Buford’s volleyball team posted a 25-15, 28-26, 25-20 victory over visiting Allatoona in the first round of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs on Wednesday. The Wolves advance to Saturday’s second round, where they will host Richmond Hill at 1 p.m. Ashley Sturzoiu (12 kills), Mikayla Hayden (10 kills)...
Tennis roundup: CSHS doubles team takes 2nd at State; Tigers’ Davis medals

Conway Springs High School’s doubles team of Loren May and Haylee Osner had the top result among area athletes at State tennis tournaments over the weekend, claiming second place in the Class 3-2-1A tournament held at Maize South.May and Osner reeled off four straight wins over some of the state’s top players to find their way into the championship match, before succumbing 6-3, 6-1, to Wichita Collegiate’s senior duo, Lily Conrad and Ella Graham.Osner is a sophomore and wil...
HC knocked out of KHSAA playoffs

Perry Central senior quarterback Chanse McKenzie passed for 127 yards, rushed for 58 and scored two touchdowns as the visiting Commodores edged Harlan County 36-28. It might have been the best performance by the Black Bears this season. Harlan County gained 332 yards on the ground. Senior running back Demarco...
Roundup: Lady Patriots' state run ends in consolation bracket

ROCKVALE — Sullivan East put up a fight against Anderson County in the consolation bracket of the TSSAA Class AA volleyball tournament before falling 21-25, 25-16, 25-18, 25-18 on Thursday. Jenna Hare powered down 18 kills and Riley Nelson finished with 10 kills and 13 digs in the season-ending loss...
PREP ROUNDUP: North boys dominate state qualifying meet

ANKENY, Iowa--The Sioux City North High School boys cross country team punched their ticket to the state meet with a first-place finish at the Class 4A state qualifying meet on Wednesday in Ankeny. North had five runners finish in the top 10, and took each of the top three spots....
SEC roundup: Mississippi State throttles Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE — Will Rogers had a career day at quarterback for Mississippi State, but his coach Mike Leach was not overly satisfied. Rogers threw a career-best four touchdowns, two to wide receiver Makai Polk, and Mississippi State was never challenged in a 45-6 Southeastern Conference win over Vanderbilt Saturday afternoon.
Dalton State roundup: Men's soccer downs Middle Georgia, cross country finishes third in strong field

DSC cross country finishes third in strong field at NAIA Southern States Challenge. The Dalton State College cross country team finished third at a competitive race in Hardeeville, South Carolina, on Saturday morning. The NAIA Southern States Challenge featured the best NAIA teams from the Southeast. The Lady Roadrunners finished behind the second and eighth ranked teams in the country, Milligan and Montreat, but ahead of perennial powerhouses Savannah College of Art and Design and Southeastern University.
