A coroner is to hear evidence about the death of a father of four who died after police and ambulance services failed to respond to 999 calls warning he was suicidal.Brian Alex Reynolds, known as Alex, was found hanged at his home in Bury, Greater Manchester earlier this year.He was found at 8pm on 9 March, but his family and friends had called 999 at 3.14pm and 7.15pm that day to report he was suicidal. A series of blunders by North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) and Greater Manchester Police (GMP) meant the calls for help were not responded too until...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO