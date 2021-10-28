"Inflation, inflation, inflation" still seen as temporary, Lagarde says

Yesterday’s ECB in a nutshell: The central bank keeps ignoring persistent inflationary pressures but markets don’t. Investors assume the longer Frankfurt withholds a policy response, the tougher it’ll have to react eventually. This prompted (real!) German yields to rise in the wake of the meeting. Two additional elements aided the yield jump. First, despite having several strong arguments at her disposal, Lagarde only very modestly pushed back against markets pricing in rate hikes at the end of 2022. Secondly, the ECB chair was for the first time pretty vocal on PEPP formally ending in March, even before the actual discussion in December. The German yield curve bear steepened with changes going from +2.3 bps (2y) to 4.2 bps (10y). Peripheral spreads rose as much as 7 bps in Italy. Caught in the slipstream, US yields rose at the long end of the curve while the shorter end faced conflicting signals from below-consensus US Q3 growth. Changes ranged from -1.3 bps (2y) to 3.8 bps (10y). With the euro enjoying real rate support and the USD in the defensive on growth and the upbeat sentiment, EUR/USD jumped from the 1.16 support zone beyond first resistance of 1.1664 (August low) to close at 1.1681. The trade-weighted DXY gave up mirror support at 93.73 (August high) again. The stronger euro propelled EUR/GBP north of 0.845 and to a test of 0.8472 (April interim low).

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO