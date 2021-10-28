CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
"Inflation, inflation, inflation" still seen as temporary, Lagarde says

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank still sees a recent rise in euro zone inflation to above its 2% target as temporary and expects price pressures to ease next year, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Thursday. She acknowledged the decline would take longer than ECB had initially...

The Independent

Bank of England warns supply problems will slow UK economy as it holds interest rates at 0.1%

The Bank of England has held interest rates at a record low of 0.1 per cent and issued a more pessimistic forecast for the UK economy on the back of rising prices and widespread disruption to the supply of goods.There had been growing speculation that the Bank would raise its benchmark interest rate due to rising inflation. A rate hike would likely have meant rising costs for millions of borrowers but analysts had warned that increasing the cost of borrowing too soon could choke off the economic recovery.On Thursday, the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted to leave the base...
BUSINESS
AFP

Inflation key challenge as US Fed prepares to remove stimulus

The US economy has recovered enough from the pandemic for the Federal Reserve to begin easing up on stimulus, but markets are focused on whether central bankers will change course Wednesday and express greater concern about inflation. With widespread vaccinations even for children and the Delta wave appearing to abate, data shows jobs are recovering and American consumers spending freely. But supply snarls have created hiccups in manufacturing and shipping, which has seen prices rise, notably for oil, cars and housing, while demand for workers is starting to drive wages up in the world's largest economy . More economists are warning that Fed Chair Jerome Powell has been too complacent about the inflation risk, and urging him to change his tune.
BUSINESS
Christine Lagarde
AFP

BoE eyes first rate rise since 2018 as inflation surges

The Bank of England could this week raise its main interest rate for the first time in more than three years to rein in surging inflation as economies reopen from pandemic lockdowns, analysts say. Economists are predicting that the BoE led by governor Andrew Bailey could hike borrowing costs from a record low of 0.1 percent to 0.25 percent at a regular policy meeting on Thursday. Other central banks across the globe have recently tightened policy to cool soaring prices and still more are considering following suit. Monetary policymakers must also decide whether to taper huge emergency cash stimulus support that has kept economies afloat during the pandemic.
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

German tabloid attacks ECB chief Lagarde as ‘Madam Inflation’

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Germany’s best-selling tabloid Bild scathingly criticised European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde on Saturday, accusing her of destroying the earnings and savings of ordinary people by tolerating a rise in inflation. The article, echoing a Bild attack on Lagarde’s predecessor Mario Draghi in 2019, may signal fresh...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

EMU Inflation Will Probably Make Another Dent In The ECB’s Temporary Narrative

Yesterday’s ECB in a nutshell: The central bank keeps ignoring persistent inflationary pressures but markets don’t. Investors assume the longer Frankfurt withholds a policy response, the tougher it’ll have to react eventually. This prompted (real!) German yields to rise in the wake of the meeting. Two additional elements aided the yield jump. First, despite having several strong arguments at her disposal, Lagarde only very modestly pushed back against markets pricing in rate hikes at the end of 2022. Secondly, the ECB chair was for the first time pretty vocal on PEPP formally ending in March, even before the actual discussion in December. The German yield curve bear steepened with changes going from +2.3 bps (2y) to 4.2 bps (10y). Peripheral spreads rose as much as 7 bps in Italy. Caught in the slipstream, US yields rose at the long end of the curve while the shorter end faced conflicting signals from below-consensus US Q3 growth. Changes ranged from -1.3 bps (2y) to 3.8 bps (10y). With the euro enjoying real rate support and the USD in the defensive on growth and the upbeat sentiment, EUR/USD jumped from the 1.16 support zone beyond first resistance of 1.1664 (August low) to close at 1.1681. The trade-weighted DXY gave up mirror support at 93.73 (August high) again. The stronger euro propelled EUR/GBP north of 0.845 and to a test of 0.8472 (April interim low).
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Inflation, Inflation, Inflation

As inflation data continues to remain excessively high in the around the world, central banks are struggling to justify that a majority of the inflation is transitory. Although Christine Lagarde seemed to mince words at yesterday’s ECB press conference following the Monetary Policy meeting, one thing was for sure: Inflation was the focus of the ECB’s meeting! Earlier, the EU released its CPI Flash for the month of October. The headline YoY print was 4.1% vs 3.7% expected and 3.4% last. This was the highest reading since July 2008. The core CPI YoY, which excludes food and energy, was 2.1% vs an expectation of 1.9% expected and 1.9% in September. This was the highest reading since December 2002. Thus, the ECB was correct to be worried about inflation!
BUSINESS
#Inflation Swap#The European Central Bank#Ecb#Governing Council#Reuters#Streetinsider Premium#German#The Governing Council
FXStreet.com

Lagarde speech: Phase of rising inflation will last longer than originally expected

The European Central Bank's President Christine Lagarde, born in 1956 in France, has formerly served as Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, and minister of finance in France. She began her eight-year term at the helm of the ECB in November 2019. As part of her job in the Governing Council, Lagarde holds press conferences in detailing how the ECB observes the current and future state of the European economy. Her comments may positively or negatively the euro's trend in the short-term. Usually, a hawkish outlook boosts the euro (bullish), while a dovish one weighs on the common currency (bearish).
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Sunak Says Inflation, Rates Feed Into Budget Thinking

LONDON (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Sunday that the outlook for interest rates and inflation will feed into his thinking ahead of next week's annual budget. "Inflation, interest rates - those are two of the factors which I have to think about as I determine what's...
BUSINESS
moneyweek.com

This inflation surge is definitely not transitory

“The inflation numbers are undeniable”, says John Authers on Bloomberg. US consumer prices rose by 5.4% year-on-year in September, a return to the 13-year highs seen in summer as the economy reopened. “There’s no longer [a] way to dismiss this inflation... as merely transitory”. US inflation stays hot. US core...
BUSINESS
invezz.com

The U.S. Fed still believes inflation will be ‘transitory’

The U.S. Federal Reserve says it will start tapering later this month. The central bank left rates unchanged as it still sees inflation as 'transitory'. The three major Wall Street indices closed at a record high on Wednesday. The benchmark S&P 500 index hit a record high for the fifth...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Stocks Steady Before Fed Decision On Stimulus

Stock markets steadied and the dollar retreated Wednesday, with investors biding their time ahead of a hotly-anticipated Federal Reserve announcement on tapering its vast stimulus propping up the economy. World oil prices sank as concerns about China tempered demand expectations. "If there is no sign of stress across... markets, it's...
STOCKS
investing.com

Australian dollar firms into inflation

The AUD had another strong night on today’s inflation print. A big yawn for me:. Base metals too on signs China is lifting metals processing output:. But the Treasury curve looks more and more like the curve flattening is here to stay:. Stocks held at record highs:. Westpac has the...
BUSINESS
AFP

US Fed starts deliberations with stimulus pullback expected

The Federal Reserve began its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday, opening deliberations that are expected to see it announce a pull back of the stimulus it put in place to support the US economy at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. But the tougher question facing members of the Fed's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) at the meeting a central bank spokesperson said began Tuesday afternoon is what to do about rising prices -- and when.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

New data show Fed's inflation debate still unresolved

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, in a high-profile speech in August, outlined the arguments for why the current bout of high U.S. inflation will be "transitory," and moderate on its own over time. New data released on Friday show the jury is still out, with the personal...
BUSINESS
froggyweb.com

Marketmind: Inflation expectations are soaring

A look at the day ahead from Tommy Wilkes. Expectations for price rises are growing sharply. The latest milestone on Friday was in the euro zone where German price expectations climbed to 8-1/2 year highs as concerns grow that the European Central Bank will keep monetary policy on a dovish setting.
BUSINESS

