WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – The West Hollywood City Council early Thursday morning approved what will be the highest minimum wage in the nation. In a unanimous vote just after 12 a.m., the city council unanimously approved a $17.64 minimum wage. The measure will take effect Jan. 1 for all hotel workers, and July 1 for all other workers. It aligns the minimum wage for hotel workers to those in the cities of both Santa Monica and Los Angeles. The measure also includes 96 hours of paid sick, vacation and personal leave. According to CNN, when it takes effect it will be the highest...

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA ・ 24 MINUTES AGO