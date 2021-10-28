CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

German-American Bank Named “Best Bank in Indiana”

 6 days ago

German-American Bancorp has been named as the Best Bank in Indiana by Newsweek magazine. The...

Nashville Post

F&M Bank names leader of Midtown branch

F&M Bank has named Brad Edwards as city executive for its recently opened full-service branch in Midtown. A Middle Tennessee native, Edwards has been with F&M since 2007, leading the effort to open the bank’s branch in Hendersonville and serving as the head of that location until the transition. As...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
Tribune-Star

Terre Haute Savings Bank to change its name

Terre Haute Savings Bank will become "The Hometown Savings Bank” in February 2022. Terre Haute Savings Bank President Bart Colwell on Friday announced the change, saying it emphasize the bank's commitment to the individual communities it serves. “Terre Haute Savings Bank has been an integral part of the fabric of...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Business Insider

Plus International Bank review: Hispanic American-owned bank in Miami

Personal Finance Insider writes about products, strategies, and tips to help you make smart decisions with your money. We may receive a small commission from our partners, like American Express, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Read our editorial standards.
MIAMI, FL
Muscatine Journal

4 Best Banks for Seniors 2021-2022

One of the perks of growing older is discounts on everything from movie tickets to restaurants — to bank accounts. The best bank accounts for seniors waive fees and offer an array of discounts to help you keep your nest egg intact a little longer. As you look for the...
CREDITS & LOANS
koamnewsnow.com

5 Best Banks for Students of 2021-2022

The best bank accounts for college students accommodate students’ on-the-go lifestyles, while also helping them learn how to spend and save wisely. The good news: Many banks offer special accounts geared just for young people, with fee discounts and extra tools to teach financial literacy. Look for student accounts with...
PERSONAL FINANCE
WISH-TV

Hoosier banks included among ‘America’s Best’

(Inside INdiana Business) — Two Indiana-based banks and one credit union are being recognized on Newsweek’s list of “America’s Best Banks 2022.” The publication partnered with online marketplace LendingTree to determine the list based on 50 different factors. The Best Bank winners were split into “Best Big Banks” and “Best...
INDIANA STATE
Muskogee Daily Phoenix

Newsweek names Arvest Bank a ‘Most Loved Workplace’

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Newsweek magazine has named Arvest Bank as one of America’s “Most Loved Workplaces.”. The recognition for employee happiness and satisfaction at work was determined by surveying more than 800,000 employees nationwide from businesses with workforces varying in size from 50 to more than 10,000. “The best way...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Muscatine Journal

5 Best Online Banks of 2021-2022

If you haven’t yet tried online banking, you’re missing out on some great perks and rewards that you won’t find with traditional banks. Because online banks avoid the expense of maintaining costly brick-and-mortar branch networks, the best online bank accounts come both attractive interest rates and low or now fees. Plus you gain the ability to bank from anywhere at any time.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Quad Cities Onlines

5 Best National Banks of 2021-2022

National banks offer the security of a brand name along with the convenience of hundreds — and often thousands — of bank branches, where you can find a real person to help with complicated financial needs like taking out a loan or opening an individual retirement account. And, although you...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
mycitizensnews.com

Newsweek names Ion state’s ‘best small bank’

NAUGATUCK — Ion Bank is Connecticut’s “best small bank,” according to Newsweek magazine, which recently published the results of its nationwide search to find America’s top financial institutions. The weekly magazine looked at each of the country’s 2,625 FDIC-insured banks and rated them based on financial health, customer service, account...
NAUGATUCK, CT
nav.com

Best Banks For Independent Contractors in 2021

For the self-employed, freelancers, and contractors, it can be daunting to figure out everything you need to thrive in your business. You’ve got a lot of balls in the air since you’re doing everything to run your business on your own. Understandably, it can be challenging to manage it all.
PERSONAL FINANCE
kgncnewsnow.com

Bank of America Names Opportunity School “Neighborhood Champion”

Bank of America has named Opportunity School as a Neighborhood Champion. The school was recognized for its work on advanced economic mobility for Amarillo and will get a $50,000 grant to help with staffing and programs for the new campus in Northeast Amarillo. Bank of America has invested $6.3 million...
AMARILLO, TX
cnybj.com

NBT Bank names Ondesko corporate treasurer

NORWICH, N.Y. — NBT Bank announced it has appointed Joseph Ondesko as its corporate treasurer. Ondesko was promoted from senior VP and assistant treasurer, a position he held since joining NBT in August 2020. “Joe has proven to be a strong leader and strategic contributor to our efforts,” Scott Kingsley,...
NORWICH, NY
nav.com

5 Best Bank Accounts for Freelancers in 2021

Freelancers juggle invoicing, deadlines, client demands, cash flow and more. With that much on your plate, you want to simplify as much of your work as possible. And one way to do that is with a business bank account. The right bank account can help you manage your business finances more smoothly and efficiently, and provide valuable insights into the health of your freelance business.
PERSONAL FINANCE
thestatehousefile.com

Major Indiana bank accused of discriminatory housing practices

The Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana has accused Old National Bank of excluding Black Hoosiers from residential mortgage loans. The FHCCI filed a federal court complaint against Old National on Oct. 7, which grabbed the attention of state Rep. Cherrish Pryor, D-Indianapolis. Pryor made a commitment to ending discriminatory housing practices in a statement.
INDIANA STATE
bizjournals

UM alum named TD Bank U.S. CEO

Florida native Leo Salom will succeed Greg Braca as CEO of the U.S. banking division of Toronto’s TD Bank Group (NYSE: TD), effective Jan. 1. Salom, 54, currently the group head of wealth management and TD insurance in Toronto, has been with the company since 2011. Prior to his current role, he served as executive vice president for advice businesses (private banking, full-service brokerage and retail financial planning) within TD Wealth from 2011 to 2013 before taking on responsibility for the entire wealth division from 2013 to 2017. He added the insurance division to his purview in November 2017.
BUSINESS
Money

5 Best Banks and Credit Unions for Members of the Military

Banking as a member of the Armed Forces presents its own unique challenges. Round-the-clock access to your accounts is important, especially with long overseas deployments and frequent changes of duty stations. Online banking and a large ATM network mean you're never too far away from your money. To pick the...
ECONOMY
finextra.com

American Express opens business bank account

American Express has launched a digital checking account for businesses and issued its first ever debit card as part of the package. Previewed in June, US small and mid-sized businesses can now apply for the new Business Checking account in as little as 10 minutes. The app-only account comes with a debit card for online and instore purchases and ATM withdrawals via the MoneyPass network. It also offers a mobile cheque deposit facility.
CREDITS & LOANS
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Twitter suspends Indiana Rep. Jim Banks’ official account

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Twitter has suspended an Indiana congressman’s official account after removing a post over violation of the social media company’s rules about transgender people. Twitter’s action came after Republican Rep. Jim Banks posted tweets last week regarding Dr. Rachel Levine becoming the first openly transgender four-star officer in the U.S. uniformed […]
INDIANA STATE

