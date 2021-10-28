German-American Bank Named “Best Bank in Indiana”

Florida native Leo Salom will succeed Greg Braca as CEO of the U.S. banking division of Toronto’s TD Bank Group (NYSE: TD), effective Jan. 1. Salom, 54, currently the group head of wealth management and TD insurance in Toronto, has been with the company since 2011. Prior to his current role, he served as executive vice president for advice businesses (private banking, full-service brokerage and retail financial planning) within TD Wealth from 2011 to 2013 before taking on responsibility for the entire wealth division from 2013 to 2017. He added the insurance division to his purview in November 2017.
