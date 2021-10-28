CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

BJ's unveils its Black Friday 2021 deals

By Sean Portnoy
ZDNet
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNext up with the announcement of its Black Friday plans is BJ's Wholesale Club, an East Coast chain of warehouse locations (along with its online store) that will start its Black Friday early, but not as early as some other retailers that have already begun launching their deals. BJ's says its...

www.zdnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
99.9 KTDY

Walmart Reveals Black Friday Sale Items

Walmart just announced that they will be bringing back Walmart’s “Black Friday Deals for Days.” This promotion will include three separate Black Friday events throughout the month of November. Each day that the sale is going on the store will highlight a different group of products.
SCOTT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Friday#Wireless Keyboard#Samsung Chromebook#Bj S Wholesale Club#Hp#Intel Core#Un
TechRadar

Black Friday 75-inch TV deals: the best early sales happening right now

If you're looking to score a Black Friday 75-inch TV deal at this year's November sale, then you've come to the right place. We've created this guide to bring you all the early Black Friday 75-inch TV deals, plus everything else you need to know about this year's holiday shopping event.
SHOPPING
The Verge

This 55-inch QLED TV is available for a stellar price at Best Buy

Perhaps not as impressive as some of the cutting-edge OLED TVs, it's tough to argue with a deal this good. The 55-inch Insignia F50 4K TV is currently available at Best Buy for $450, nearly its lowest price ever. This sizeable QLED panel features a 60Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Fire TV OS allowing for built-in Alexa voice controls. This gives the TV native access to most major streaming services, including Netflix, Hulu, and Disney Plus. The picture can be enhanced with Dolby Vision and HDR for increased depth of color, and a narrow bezel provides the TV with a sleek aesthetic.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Asus
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
AMD
NewsBreak
iPad
Digital Trends

HP is having an early Black Friday sale today — here are the best deals

Like many other retailers, HP is tossing up its Black Friday deals early this year, earlier than ever, actually. It’s the perfect opportunity to get some amazing discounts on all kinds of gear, like desktops, laptops, monitors, peripherals, and so much more. We’d argue, some of the best Black Friday deals are those you never expected to see, and there’s plenty of that going on right now! If you’re in the market for a new laptop, you can always check out the latest Black Friday laptop deals. There are gaming laptops, work-friendly laptops, and media laptops — you name it, it’s in there! But if you’re looking for something else, below, you’ll find a collection of the best Black Friday HP deals that are live right now. We recommend shopping early if you see something you like — there’s no telling what kind of inventory shortages or shipping delays we’ll see this year, especially as we inch closer to the holidays.
ELECTRONICS
FanSided

Target Black Friday begins October 31: Discounts on Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo games

It used to be Black Friday was a single day sale that took place on the Friday after Thanksgiving. Over time, it started to encroach on actual Thanksgiving day before consumers finally pushed back and corporations decided to ease up on it. But now, perhaps due to the pandemic, businesses are thirstier than ever for your business. As a result, Black Friday is starting earlier than ever.
SHOPPING
whowhatwear

Amazon Is Having an Epic One-Day Sale—These Are the 30 Items Not to Miss

Prime Day may be long gone (for now), but Amazon is up to something else—just in time for holiday-shopping season. Amazon recently kicked off its Deal of the Day series of sales, running now through the end of the year. This means there are one-day discounts on a variety of items to come, but today, October 26, the focus is on fashion.
YOGA
Denver Channel

Walmart Black Friday starts next week, but with one catch

If you are someone who traditionally waits till Black Friday and Cyber Monday to do the bulk of your holiday shopping, you might want to change your plans this year. With expected shortages everywhere, stores are now rolling out early Black Friday deals, which are surprisingly good for this time of year.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a FLASH SALE on TVs — here are the best deals

It’s always a good idea to upgrade your home theater with 4K TV deals as long as you’ve got the budget. With Best Buy TV deals, you’ll be able to afford TVs that you didn’t think you could, ranging from 50-inch TV deals to 70-inch TV deals. As these massive displays become cheaper, you no longer have to empty your savings if you choose to purchase one for your living room.
ELECTRONICS
BobVila

Amazon Just Released a Ton of New Early Black Friday Deals—We Found the 30 Best Ones

Halloween is just around the corner, but Amazon keeps the early Black Friday deals rolling this week. Amazon’s Epic Daily Deals give shoppers early access to Black Friday prices way ahead of the retail holiday. Proactive shoppers can get a head start on their holiday shopping lists, but even last-minute shoppers should consider checking these deals out now. Shopping experts anticipate shipping delays and product shortages heading into the holidays, so these early deals might be the only way to get all of your shopping done on time.
INTERNET
goodmorningamerica.com

Walmart Black Friday: Discounts revealed on Eufy RoboVac, Samsung Chromebook and more

With the holiday shopping rush upon us, Walmart announced some of its deals that you will be able to shop ahead of Black Friday. "GMA" got a peek at some of the hottest items from the retailer's list of Black Friday deals, which are available Nov. 3, but even more specials were announced for the month-long savings event, Black Friday Deals for Days. The second annual event will feature deep discounts, which will be available to Walmart+ members four hours before they're available to everyone.
SHOPPING
GamesRadar+

These HP 2-in-1 laptop deals are at their lowest prices today

The HP Weekly Deals are offering some exceptional 2-in-1 laptop deals on high-end ultrabook models for under $1,000 today. Right now, you can pick up the stellar HP Spectre x360 convertible for $949.99 (reduced from $1,109), and the powerful HP Envy x360 laptop is selling for ($999.99 down from $1,200).
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy