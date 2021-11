By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) – If you’re in need of a job, UPMC is looking to fill several open positions.

They’re hosting a hiring event at UPMC Mckeesport on November 1.

It will run from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. and again from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

They are looking to fill positions in nursing, pharmacy, and concierge.

You can register for the event at this link .