Pittsburgh, PA

City Of Pittsburgh Releases Details To Replace Streetlights

CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21DnMM_0cfKqOkg00

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – One could call it a bright idea!

The city is releasing details on a plan to spend $16 million on new streetlights.

The project will swap out all of the city’s 35,000 lights and switch them to LEDs.

This will make the lights more durable and reduce energy consumption.

That will reduce costs to keep the lights on.

It will begin next spring and take about two and a half years to finish.

Comments / 0

