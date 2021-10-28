Andy Kirby takes pride as Bethlehem Town Justice

SLINGERLANDS – A ndy Kirby has served as a Bethlehem Town Justice since 2014, and takes pride in how well it runs.

During his seven years on the bench, Kirby has handled over 30,000 criminal, vehicle and traffic, landlord/tenant, and small claims cases. He has worked with and earned the respect of local and state law enforcement, the Albany County District Attorney’s office, the Albany County Public Defenders’ office, as well as the many local criminal defense attorneys who regularly appear in court.

“The Bethlehem Justice Court is one of the busiest town courts in New York,” he said, “and it typically receives compliments from the attorneys and their clients on how well it functions in a fair, timely and efficient manner.”

During the last several years, Kirby has implemented the many significant and important changes to the New York criminal justice laws, which have impacted every aspect of Bethlehem Town Court. He said he did so “in the best manner possible, by considering the unique needs and concerns of our community.”

This is particularly true during the COVID-19 pandemic. To mitigate the virus’ spread, Kirby worked with other Bethlehem Town officials, the Bethlehem Town Police, other law enforcement agencies, and the legal community to ensure the safety of everyone appearing in Bethlehem Town Court, without sacrificing the core function of providing fair and equal justice.

In addition to his judicial experience, Judge Kirby is a nationally recognized trial attorney and maintains a private law practice at the law firm of Conway & Kirby, which is located at the Four Corners in the center of town. As a small business owner, Judge Kirby manages attorneys, paralegals, and support staff daily. He regularly handles some of the most difficult types of cases and appears before various courts and juries throughout New York State. His extensive civil trial experience helps him as a Town Justice, particularly when he presides over jury trials in Bethlehem Town Court.