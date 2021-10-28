CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany County, NY

Andy Kirby takes pride as Bethlehem Town Justice

By Spotlight Newpapers
Spotlight News
Spotlight News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qBsb2_0cfKqMzE00

SLINGERLANDS – A ndy Kirby has served as a Bethlehem Town Justice since 2014, and takes pride in how well it runs.

During his seven years on the bench, Kirby has handled over 30,000 criminal, vehicle and traffic, landlord/tenant, and small claims cases. He has worked with and earned the respect of local and state law enforcement, the Albany County District Attorney’s office, the Albany County Public Defenders’ office, as well as the many local criminal defense attorneys who regularly appear in court.

“The Bethlehem Justice Court is one of the busiest town courts in New York,” he said, “and it typically receives compliments from the attorneys and their clients on how well it functions in a fair, timely and efficient manner.”

During the last several years, Kirby has implemented the many significant and important changes to the New York criminal justice laws, which have impacted every aspect of Bethlehem Town Court. He said he did so “in the best manner possible, by considering the unique needs and concerns of our community.”

This is particularly true during the COVID-19 pandemic. To mitigate the virus’ spread, Kirby worked with other Bethlehem Town officials, the Bethlehem Town Police, other law enforcement agencies, and the legal community to ensure the safety of everyone appearing in Bethlehem Town Court, without sacrificing the core function of providing fair and equal justice.

In addition to his judicial experience, Judge Kirby is a nationally recognized trial attorney and maintains a private law practice at the law firm of Conway & Kirby, which is located at the Four Corners in the center of town. As a small business owner, Judge Kirby manages attorneys, paralegals, and support staff daily. He regularly handles some of the most difficult types of cases and appears before various courts and juries throughout New York State. His extensive civil trial experience helps him as a Town Justice, particularly when he presides over jury trials in Bethlehem Town Court.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Spotlight News

Republicans lead in race for three seats on Colonie Town Court bench

COLONIE — The three Republicans running for three seats on the Town Court bench are leading after Election Day. Longtime incumbents Norman Massry and Andrew Sommers received the most votes with 11,130 and 10,195, respectively while Jennifer Whalen, an Albany County legislator making her first run for the robes, received 9,306. David Green, who the […]
COLONIE, NY
Spotlight News

Prediction: There will be a new supervisor in Colonie

Here is my prediction — there will a new supervisor in the Town of Colonie on Jan. 1, 2022, and it won’t be Paula Mahan. At the time of this writing, Monday, Nov. 1, early voting had concluded and the polls had not yet opened for Election Day proper so there are no results yet. […]
COLONIE, NY
Spotlight News

Gansle and Zilgme cruise to victory in Colonie

COLONIE — Town Clerk Julie Gansle and Receiver of Taxes Michele Zilgme, two Republican incumbents, coasted to victory on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 2. Gansle won a third two-year term by defeating political newcomer Galen Heins, a Democrat, by an count of 12,266 to 7,384, according to unofficial results from the Albany County Board of […]
COLONIE, NY
Spotlight News

Crummey coasts to victory in Colonie town supervisor race

COLONIE — Former Judge Peter Crummey coasted to victory on Election Day and it appears Republicans will have the majority of the Town Board as well. Crummey overcame a huge enrollment disadvantage — 23,775 to 14,732 with about 20,000 not registered in any party — to beat Kelly Mateja, a Democrat making her first run at […]
COLONIE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Albany County, NY
City
New York City, NY
City
Bethlehem, NY
City
Albany, NY
Bethlehem, NY
Government
State
New York State
City
Slingerlands, NY
Albany County, NY
Government
Spotlight News

Blue wave washes over Bethlehem

DELMAR — Each Democrat town candidate won their respective seat Tuesday evening, as a blue wave washed over Bethlehem on Nov. 2. Town Supervisor David VanLuven defeated Republican challenger Paul Heiser, garnering 61 percent of the vote to earn his third term at the helm. He will start the new year with an all-Democrat Town […]
BETHLEHEM, NY
Spotlight News

Another two years for VanLuven

DELMAR — David VanLuven will see another two years in Bethlehem Town Hall as town supervisor, his third term starts at the end of December. The Democrat incumbent garnered 61 percent of the votes, defeating his Republican challenger, Paul Heiser by more than 2,400 votes. VanLuven sought another term based on the strength of creating […]
DELMAR, NY
Spotlight News

Bethlehem unveils new charging stations

DELMAR — Despite the turning of the seasons, life is getting a whole lot greener in Bethlehem.Last week, town officials were joined by National Grid, NYSERDA, and PlugIn Stations Online to unveil new electric vehicle charging stations outside of Town Hall. “We chose specific locations where people often park their vehicle for longer periods,” said […]
BETHLEHEM, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Law#Bethlehem Town Justice#Bethlehem Town Court#The Bethlehem Town Police#Conway Kirby
Spotlight News

Voters nix Delaware Avenue road diet

DELMAR — By a vote of 6,036 to 5,325, Bethlehem voters rejected the Delaware Avenue Complete Streets and Road Diet referendum on Tuesday, Nov. 2. Fewer topics made more headlines than the Delaware Avenue road diet this year. Arguments over its merits and determinants grew to a fervor as the matter of approving state and […]
BETHLEHEM, NY
Spotlight News

Colonie Planning Board gives thumbs up to Everett Road senior housing project

COLONIE — The Planning Board unanimously granted final site plan approval for a three-story, 114-unit apartment building on Everett Road earmarked for seniors. The developer, Crisafulli Associates, will pay the town $357,500 in return for allowing a Planned Development District in the Neighborhood Commercial Office Residential zone. The PDD allows for more density than is […]
COLONIE, NY
Spotlight News

Discover Guilderland: The Guilderland Public Library opens new expansion

GUILDERLAND – Some good, indeed, has come from 2020. The Guilderland Public Library’s building project started construction in October 2020 and then finished the 6,555 square foot expansion this past September, ahead of schedule and under budget. The $8.3 million project finished nearly one year ahead of schedule and about $250,000 under budget, library officials […]
GUILDERLAND, NY
Spotlight News

LETTER: Confidence in Marc Dorsey

On Wednesday, October 20th, a negative and manipulative ad attacking Highway Superintendent Marc Dorsey was sent around Bethlehem, showing voters that the Republicans are so desperate to win anything that they will use the lowest and dirtiest tactics possible. This ad included a year-old quote from myself (which was used without my permission, or without […]
BETHLEHEM, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Spotlight News

Jim Foster runs for Bethlehem Town Board for second term

DELMAR – Jim Foster has served as the lone Republican on the five-seat Town Board the past four years, and he hopes to continue providing a political balance in local government. Foster’s interests are to the town, not the national scene, and has said he has no aspirations of seeking a seat outside of Bethlehem. […]
BETHLEHEM, NY
Spotlight News

David VanLuven runs for another term as Bethlehem Town Supervisor

BETHLEHEM – Since his first day as town supervisor, David VanLuven has tried to impress upon residents that it’s people who provide them services, not the town. This November, the two-term supervisor is seeking yet another two years after a resume of results that include delivering fiscally responsible budgets; creating a new, 147-acre Normans Kill […]
BETHLEHEM, NY
Spotlight News

David DeCancio runs for Bethlehem Town Board

SELKIRK – Call David DeCancio a political newcomer, maybe, but he’s been visible to the community for 20 years. For the past two decades DeCancio has involved himself with several endeavors that include helping his local fire department’s attempt at landing a new fire house in Selkirk, working as a trustee on the town’s Zoning […]
SELKIRK, NY
Spotlight News

Paul Heiser for Bethlehem Town Supervisor

DELMAR – Paul Heiser can just about say he’s a lifelong resident of Bethlehem — his family moved here when he was a toddler, and he’s stayed here ever since. “I love this town. I’ve made many good friends here and have accumulated many great memories,” he said. “That’s why it pains me to see […]
BETHLEHEM, NY
Spotlight News

Jim Carriero runs for Bethlehem Town Board

GLENMONT – Jim Carriero has along career in finance but his life lessons started while living in public housing. The Bethlehem Republican Committee was blasted earlier this summer when what appeared to be a party platform against affordable housing was posted across social media. The tone deaf manifest was uploaded in error by a student […]
BETHLEHEM, NY
Spotlight News

Maureen Cunningham runs for second term on the Town Board

DELMAR – Democrat Town Board Incumbent Maureen Cunningham said she seeks her second term so that she continue her work. “I’m running for reelection so we can continue to be a model of excellence; by protecting open spaces and encouraging smart growth, standing for equity and justice for all, supporting our local economy, and focusing […]
DELMAR, NY
Spotlight News

John Anastasi can speak from experience

DELMAR – John “Tiger” Anastasi was Bethlehem Highway Superintendent before, and may have feel victim to party line voting after New York State forced Independence Party candidates to choose Republican or Democrat. Anastasi is owner and CEO of a residential/commercial construction development company. The experience he draws from that experience enables him to navigate through […]
POLITICS
Spotlight News

LETTER: Vote no on two proposals this year

DELMAR – Dear Editor, I am voting NO on two proposals on the November 2, ballot this year. The Delaware Ave road project and the amendment to the New York State Constitution on an individual right to clean air and water. As for the Delaware Road project, it is irrational to slow down Delaware Ave and […]
DELMAR, NY
Spotlight News

Spotlight News

Albany, NY
1K+
Followers
984
Post
232K+
Views
ABOUT

The Spotlight is the preeminent source for local news coverage in the greater Capital District. We now produce three local, weekly editions along with one monthly niche publication.

 https://spotlightnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy