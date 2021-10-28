Dairy Queen ice cream eating contest between two rivals
Two rival Coastal Bend football teams will compete off the field Thursday morning as they attempt to eat as much ice cream as possible in a blizzard-eating contest.
They're calling it the Clash of Titans and it's all happening at 6 a.m. at the Dairy Queen on Alamo Street in Refugio between Refugio High School and Odem High School football players.
A few players and coaches from both the Refugio Bobcats and Odem Owls will be present.
Organizers of the event say its a great opportunity to promote both of the teams.
Plus, it's also going to a good cause.
When anyone purchases a Blizzard at participating Dairy Queen locations in the Coastal Bend and in the Rio Grande Valley on Thursday, $1 or more goes to benefit Driscoll Children's Hospital.
Organizers say the money will help provide high quality care for the children of South Texas.
