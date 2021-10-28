CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Making Strides' walk set for Saturday at Texas A&M-CC

By Paulo Salazar
KZTV 10
 6 days ago
It's Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and a big event is coming up on Saturday to help fight the deadly disease.

Both Sierra Pizarro and myself will be the emcees for this year's "Making Strides" walk happening on the campus of Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

Registration starts at 7:30 a.m., with the walk beginning between 9 and 10 a.m. on Saturday.

There will be a staggered start to allow for social distancing.

And for the third year in a row, I'm helping to raise awareness and funds for the fight against breast cancer by serving as an ambassador for Real Men Wear Pink.

My goal is to raise $2,500 for the cause.

So far, I've raised just more than $2,100.

If you'd like to help me, go to my page here and donate today.

