Fitness queen Kayla Itsines reveals her favourite go-to healthy snack... and her one 'guilty' pleasure

By Demeter Stamell
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

She's built an empire out of healthy living, and on Thursday Kayla Itsines revealed her favourite go-to healthy snacks.

The 30-year-old celebrity fitness trainer shared photos of three different snacks - veggies and hummus, Greek yoghurt and fruit, and peanut butter dates - on Instagram.

'Does anyone else hit about 3pm in the afternoon and feel like their eyes are slowly shutting and that their energy is crashing??' she captioned the post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ULz0w_0cfKq1XE00
Afternoon munchies: She's built an empire out of healthy living, and on Thursday, Kayla Itsines revealed her favourite go-to healthy snacks

In addition to enjoying a healthy afternoon snack, Kayla also revealed her 'guilty' pleasure is coffee.

'I think that's surely a universal feeling!! I'm very guilty of reaching for more coffee oops haha... but if you're feeling like this, it's probably time for an energy boosting afternoon snack!' she continued.

After asking her 13.5 million followers to choose their favourite healthy snack, Kayla revealed hers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xol4Z_0cfKq1XE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TyBl8_0cfKq1XE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TkNw4_0cfKq1XE00
'I will take the Greek yoghurt option... and also a Greek coffee too. I actually love adding some honey and cinnamon to my Greek yoghurt!! THE BEST,' she wrote

'I will take the Greek yoghurt option... and also a Greek coffee too. I actually love adding some honey and cinnamon to my Greek yoghurt!! THE BEST,' she wrote.

In a separate post on Instagram earlier this month, Kayla revealed she has six 'go-to coffee orders'.

'Why stick to one type of coffee when you can alternate between six?' she captioned the post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SAl5p_0cfKq1XE00
Caffeine fix: In a separate post on Instagram earlier this month, Kayla revealed she has six 'go-to coffee orders'

She said her favourites included a piccolo, iced latte, Greek coffee, long black, frappe with no milk, and a 'magic coffee', which is 'a double shot 3/4 latte'.

'And if you occasionally like your coffee in the form of a cake (I mean, who doesn't hahah....) it's a Tiramisu cake for me!' she wrote.

She added: 'It's my go-to birthday cake! SO GOOD.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FYekr_0cfKq1XE00
'If you occasionally like your coffee in the form of a cake (I mean, who doesn't hahah....) it's a Tiramisu cake for me!' she wrote

#Celebrity Fitness#Fitness Trainer#Iced Coffee#Greek
