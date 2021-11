Hi Beauties. Namaste and welcome to our practical enlightenment meditation where the theme of our meditation today is Releasing Rigidity and Being in Flow. My intention with offering you these meditations is to provide you with practical tools that will help you connect to your true self and to find more fulfillment and true joy and peace in your life. The way that these meditations have had a profound benefit on my life, I always always want to share with you what has helped me the most.

