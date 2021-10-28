CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

How one military mom mobilized thousands of volunteers to bring sense of hope to Afghan refugees

CBS News
CBS News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith tens of thousands of Afghan refugees arriving in the U.S. since August, Amy Marden, a military spouse and...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 2

Related
NebraskaTV

50,000 Afghan refugees at military bases in the U.S., says refugee organization

WASHINGTON (SBG) - Nearly two months after the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, lawmakers say that there are still allies left behind in hiding as they wait to be rescued. President and CEO of Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Services Krish Vignarajah said accomplishing the “historic effort” of removing special immigrant visa holders and relocating them to the U.S. has faced challenges.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Afghan Refugees#React Dc
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Bake sale, volunteers benefit refugees

Four-year-old Wesley held the homemade sign as high as he could manage. He and his father stood at the Flower Mound street corner hoping to entice the neighborhood to peruse their modest bake sale. But this wasn’t any ordinary bake sale. What started as a simple idea, ended up impacting...
FLOWER MOUND, TX
PleasantonWeekly

Aid for Afghan refugees

Nonprofit, faith and community groups in the Tri-Valley banded together in recent weeks to create "kitchen kits" for the International Rescue Committee to benefit refugees from Afghanistan. The local volunteers organized online ordering of IRC-requested items (such as pans, pots, utensils and other kitchen items), stored the shipments after delivery,...
HOMELESS
Times Daily

Miles donations are providing flights for Afghan refugees

A campaign that began with ordinary people donating frequent-flyer miles has raised enough in two months to provide 40,000 flights for refugees from Afghanistan, and organizers and the White House are looking to nearly double that figure. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital...
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
CBS Miami

Biden Administration Unveils Program To Help Move Afghan Refugees From US Military Bases Into Permanent Homes

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Biden administration on Monday unveiled a new program to help move about 55,000 Afghan refugees from U.S. military bases into permanent homes. The new effort called the Sponsor Circle Program aims to connect evacuees with individual Americans willing to help. Volunteers have already signed up in which groups of at least five people form to provide assistance with housing, financial support, medical services, employment and other needs for at least 90 days. “We just feel that it’s really is our obligation. Also, frankly, a privilege to be able to be in this position where we can just help others that need help,” said Sponsor Circle Program volunteer Uyen Nguyen. This new program is modeled after a similar private refugee sponsor program that’s been in place in Canada for the past four decades. Sponsor Circle Groups need to fundraise about $3,000 for each afghan they want to welcome to their community.
IMMIGRATION
communityadvocate.com

Local volunteers contribute to Afghan refugee resettlement effort

HUDSON – Volunteers are hard at work at Hudson’s Fresh Start Furniture Bank helping resettle a steady stream of Afghan refugees now arriving in Central Massachusetts. As an international humanitarian crisis strains local aid systems, Fresh Start Director Sue Waudby is calling out to the community for help. “I never...
HUDSON, MA
Spencer Evening World

How you can help Camp Atterbury's Afghan refugees prepare for winter

As colder weather approaches, officials at Camp Atterbury are asking Hoosiers to consider donating winter clothing for Afghan evacuees. The Johnson County base is home to more than 6,600 Afghan evacuees who are waiting to permanently resettle across the U.S. Team Rubicon, a nonprofit focused on disaster response, is managing donations at Camp Atterbury. The main need now is new winter-weather clothing, including sweaters, hats and gloves, especially for younger children, according to Team Rubicon's Tyler Smith.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
kalw.org

Taking on the challenge of settling Afghan refugees in the Bay Area

It’s been months since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan. Thousands of Afghans were evacuated and are now making new homes in the U.S. But it’s been difficult to resettle people here in the Bay Area, with the expensive cost of housing and living. In fact it’s something the US government has actually discouraged because of housing costs. The Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration said as of September 13, 225 Afghan refugees resettled in the Bay Area, with 300 more expected to arrive. Local non profits are working to help the refugees settle and start their new lives.
IMMIGRATION
x1071.com

Woman sends fabric donations to Afghan refugees

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison woman is receiving an outpouring of support in order to help the Afghan refugees at Fort McCoy. Today, a truck packed with fabric donations is delivering them there. COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR...
MADISON, WI
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Afghan refugees are arriving in North Texas. How are Fort Worth schools preparing?

As families fleeing Afghanistan continue to arrive in North Texas, school officials in Fort Worth are preparing to welcome an influx of new refugee students. A small number of students from Afghanistan have already arrived in the district, and school officials expect more to arrive by the end of the year. The district’s academy for refugees and other new arrivals moved to a new, smaller location at the beginning of the school year, leaving some supporters worried about possible space issues if refugee students arrived in Fort Worth in large numbers.
TEXAS STATE
KTUL

Tulsa nonprofit assisting Afghan refugees

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — As refugees from Afghanistan make their way into the United States, they’re coming with next to nothing. YWCA in Tulsa is helping those refugees get set up in their new home. “They are very, very grateful of course to be in a safe area many of...
TULSA, OK
CBS News

CBS News

308K+
Followers
40K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy