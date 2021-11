To tend to my well-being, I like to use a variety of Microsteps across the different Journeys. One of my priorities is to have consistent and regular sleep. I like to work late, but I also try to get to bed around the same late time daily (by midnight). This helps my brain get into the habit of shutting down at the right time each night. I also enjoy short bursts of unplugging to stay fresh and recharged. For example, power vacations like a three-day trip with girlfriends gives me enough energy for the next six months!

YOGA ・ 18 HOURS AGO