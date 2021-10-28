CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

How to Define Wellness

By Niels Steeman
Thrive Global
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen we throw the word “wellness” into the world, a chapter in our marketing plan can be ticked off. Designing something with a spa, massage, or a whole food stamp embedded into it, and it is almost a certainty it will resonate. It is not uncommon to see this...

thriveglobal.com

Twin Falls Times-News

BBB Tips: How to instill wellness in your office culture

October is National Depression and Mental Health Screening Awareness Month. Since workplaces are where most of our time and energy are spent, employers have a huge responsibility when it comes to their employee’s health. The extended isolation and uncertainty many of us experienced during the past 20-plus months has intensified...
MENTAL HEALTH
ncsu.edu

New Tool Assesses How Well People Read Kids’ Emotions

Psychology researchers at North Carolina State University have developed and validated a new tool for assessing how accurate people are at recognizing emotion in elementary school-aged children. The technique will facilitate research on understanding emotions of children – and highlights the fact that adults are often wrong when assessing the emotions of children.
MENTAL HEALTH
Thrive Global

How a Healthy Brain Makes a Happy Life

While it may convince us of a mental-physical balance to achieve maximum productivity and lead a happy life, a little more scientific detail would be necessary to realize that a healthy brain makes a happy life. Understanding the brain’s working better and its constituents may help achieve that happiness factor, though many essential organs within the body work together as the different parts of the car. We wish to be healthy, appear attractive and be brain good at the same time. Particularly if you find yourself in the grip of depression and want to be happy again, read on.
HEALTH
Thrive Global

How Does Eating Well Correlate to Better Mental Health

Journaling is now more popular than ever for stress relief. It has also been proven to be quite healthy. Writing – whether it be your thoughts or your amateur writing, or you writing professionally – can be a good way to clear your mind and even share something great with others.
MENTAL HEALTH
tsl.news

Working on wellness: How to fight FOMO and prioritize yourself

As summer neared its end, I looked at the new school year with a mixture of excitement and anxiety. I knew that my senior year would come with new responsibilities: finding a permanent job after graduation, assuming a leadership role in the activities I was involved in and completing my senior thesis.
HEALTH
Vogue Magazine

How the Indonesian Wellness Tradition of Jamu Can Help You Embrace Joy

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. It was 15 years ago that Metta Murdaya started planting the seeds of skin-care brand Juara with three of her close friends. They were all young, working in New York City, and had realized that their wellness routines had taken a backseat. What they needed was a holistic refresh. “I was at this job and the hours were kind of crazy,” Murdaya recounts over Zoom. “I was working on weekends, traveling, never went to the doctor, and that's when I realized I looked like crap. I wasn't even washing my face at this point.” It wasn't until Murdaya got into a near fatal car accident that she finally took time off of work—not only to recover, but to reevaluate her entire approach to wellness and gain a better understanding of how it translates to her physically. “That's when I was like, 'Okay, I have to stop. I'm in my 20s and I'm feeling pretty bad. What am I going to look like when I'm in my 40s?'” she explains. “I started thinking about how I could take better care of myself and the first place I wanted to focus was on my skin because I see it every day.”
RETAIL
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's When the COVID Pandemic Will End

So, the big question on all inquiring minds today is when will the COVID-19 pandemic end? Let's face it, we all have been impacted in some way by this pandemic and although we have made huge strides in the war against COVID, we are still dealing with outbreaks both nationally and internationally, hospitalizations, deaths, and catastrophic economic, social and political repercussions from this pandemic. So when will it end? Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
audacy.com

Man reveals hack for microwaving popcorn no one seemed to know about

Not everyone is a master in the kitchen, but if there is one thing anyone can manage cooking, it's popcorn. Most microwaves include a popcorn button, making it almost impossible to ruin. However, someone recently revealed a step in the popcorn making process no one seemed to know about, until...
LIFESTYLE
wholefoodsmagazine.com

13 Meta-Analyses Link Vitamin D with COVID-19

Washington, D.C.—The CRN Foundation is applauding new meta-analyses that point to a significant link between vitamin D and COVID-19, according to a press release. “Increasing evidence suggests a link between higher vitamin D levels and lower incidence of COVID-19,” said Luke Huber, ND, MBA, vice president of scientific and regulatory affairs at the Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN). “We have known for years that vitamin D plays an important role in immune health, and now there are multiple meta-analyses that appear to demonstrate the benefits of this nutrient in COVID-19.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical News Today

Coronavirus reinfection: How long might 'natural immunity' last?

Having COVID-19 should confer some immunity against developing the disease again, but health experts do not know how long this immunity lasts. Scientists know that some people have developed COVID-19 more than once, but there are not enough data for scientists to be able to analyze how long “natural” immunity lasts.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ScienceAlert

Achieving Type 2 Diabetes Reversal Seems Way More Common Than Scientists Realized

About 1.5 million Americans are diagnosed with diabetes every year. The vast majority of cases (90–95 percent) will be type 2 diabetes, a chronic health condition that can lead to heart disease, kidney disease, vision loss, and more. For a subset of these patients, it doesn't have to be that way. A huge amount of research in recent years has demonstrated that type 2 diabetes can be reversed in the body, with a range of dieting methods and other kinds of lifestyle interventions sending the disease into remission. It is, however, quite hard to know for sure how many people are able to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WebMD

Perceived 'Invincibility' Threatens Herd Immunity Efforts

Oct. 29, 2021 -- Perceived invincibility from the threat of the coronavirus may be undermining efforts globally to reach herd immunity against COVID-19, researchers conclude in a paper that analyzed survey responses from more than 200,000 people across 51 countries. James Leonhardt, PhD, associate professor of marketing at the University...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

How to avoid a double chin in photos: Dentist reveals 'mewing' technique A-listers use to create a defined jawline in SECONDS by pushing the tongue to the top of the mouth

A dentist has revealed the simple trick he claims is used by celebrities on the red carpet to ensure they never have a double chin in photos. Dr Vikas Prinja, a London-based dental surgeon, took to TikTok to explain the 'mewing' technique after thousands of users tried it, showing how any excess fat under the chin disappears in seconds, creating the illusion of a defined jawline.
TV & VIDEOS
Thrive Global

Looking for Your Next High Potential Leader: Find the Highly Sensitive People Among You!

One in five people can be classified as a “Highly Sensitive Person” (HSP). HSPs serve an evolutionary purpose, and can make some of the most outstanding leaders. They are deep thinkers who see things from multiple angles, pick up on subtle differences that could make or break a project and sense what makes people “tick.” Yes, they are empathetic. No, they do not always cry, act frazzled or even appear sensitive. In fact, HSPs are surely lurking amongst you, and don’t even know that they would be considered a “HIghly Sensitive Person.” Yet, understanding this trait and seeing it in yourself or others can be life changing.
SOCIETY
Old Gold Black

Ethnicity should not define individuals

I held the door open for a young man coming out of Manchester Hall the other day. He was taller than me, with olive-toned skin and curly hair. I’m 5’1” and one hundred pounds flat. From the back, I look like any other brunette on campus. The day I held the door open for this student, I was wearing blue jeans and a plain white t-shirt. I was leaving Manchester after a politics exam, I noticed him behind me and I held the door open. Planning on buying a snack, I kept walking towards Benson; he remained behind me, even after exiting.
SOCIETY
Thrive Global

This is why emotions are your superpower.

The complexity of emotions has led to many misleading conceptions in research, and it has also given emotions a lousy reputation. But the more we learn about them, the more we understand that emotions are, in fact, a superpower. A well-developed emotional intelligence, not emotional sensitivity but a reflected understanding...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

