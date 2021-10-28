CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Burrow: Bengals 'Not Satisfied' With 5-2 Start

Cover picture for the articleThe Cincinnati Bengals are 5-2 after last week's 41-17 win over the Baltimore Ravens. Joe...

On3.com

Phil Simms compares Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow to NFL legend

Phil Simms is very high on Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Simms, a 15-year NFL veteran and former Super Bowl MVP, gave Burrow high praise, comparing him to legendary NFL quarterback Joe Montana. Montana is a Hall of Famer. He made eight pro bowls, was an All-Pro three times. Montana...
ClutchPoints

Bengals QB Joe Burrow’s 3-TD game vs. Ravens draws bold claim from Calais Campbell

Second-year quarterback Joe Burrow led the way for the Cincinnati Bengals in their pivotal 41-17 road win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 7. Burrow did not have much of a problem in moving the ball downfield against the Ravens’ secondary unit over the course of the game. He led the Bengals to seven scoring drives and recorded three passing touchdowns. More so, he posted the fifth game of his season with at least a passer rating of 100, which is already more than he had last year (3) in 10 games played.
Yardbarker

Ravens Crowd Noise Could Impact Bengals QB Joe Burrow

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will play Sunday against the Ravens despite dealing with a throat contusion. The injury doesn't affect Burrow's ability to throw the ball, but it does affect the way he can call plays in the huddle and audibles at the line of scrimmage. This could create a...
ESPN

QB Joe Burrow still dealing with effects of throat contusion as Cincinnati Bengals prepare for 'noisy' matchup at Baltimore

CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow continues to have throat issues ahead of Sunday's big showdown against the Baltimore Ravens. For the second straight week, Burrow did not participate in his weekly Wednesday media availability because of lingering effects from a throat contusion. According to a team spokesperson, Bengals doctors advised the quarterback to stay on voice rest because of throat soreness.
Bengals QB Joe Burrow still hampered by throat injury

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is still bothered by the throat injury he sustained against the Green Bay Packers on Oct. 10. Burrow didn’t participate in his Wednesday media availability for the second straight week due to lingering effects from the injury. According to the team, doctors advised Burrow to remain on voice rest due to the soreness.
whbl.com

NFL roundup: Joe Burrow, Bengals end Ravens’ 5-game winning streak

Joe Burrow threw for a career-high 416 yards and three touchdowns and Ja’Marr Chase had 201 yards receiving as the Cincinnati Bengals throttled the host Baltimore Ravens, 41-17, to move into first place in the AFC North. Chase and the Cincinnati offense sparkled while the defense did enough to contain...
247Sports

Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow says team made 'big statement' in win over Baltimore Ravens

After the Cincinnati Bengals went on the road Sunday and blew out the divisional rival Baltimore Ravens 41-17, quarterback Joe Burrow said he believes the win represents "a big statement" about the team's legitimacy as an NFL playoff contender. Burrow threw for 416 yards and three touchdowns, while rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase racked up 201 yards receiving going against Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey. Cincinnati went up 13-10 right before halftime and never looked back.
Bengals.com

What Zac Taylor, Joe Burrow And The Bengals Said After The 41-17 Win Over The Ravens

(on quite a different result from last year) "It's a different team. We're allowed to build and improve, and we just have a different mentality right now. We've done a lot of different things to get to this position, and I've given out a lot of tough speeches over time about great things to come and [to] keep working. And you hope and pray that the team believes in that. That's the foundation of what we're building, and this is the result. This is their moment. Everything we've talked about, we've earned. We're starting to earn respect, but we still have a long way to go. Just winning one road game against a divisional opponent, that's what you have to do if you want to compete in this league. We have a long way to go, but I'm really proud of the collective team effort. This was a complete game today by all three phases, and that's what we need to come on the road to Baltimore with and beat them."
Yardbarker

Injury Roundup: The Latest on Joe Burrow, Trey Hendrickson, Chris Evans and the Bengals

The Bengals are hoping to beat the Ravens for the first time since 2018 on Sunday. It looks like most of their key pieces will be on the field for the matchup. Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow (throat contusion) was a full participant in Friday's practice and will play against the Ravens. Outside of not talking to the media, Burrow has been able to go through his normal routine this week as he prepares to go up against a Ravens defense on Sunday.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase lead way as Bengals speed past Ravens

BALTIMORE — Ja’Marr Chase caught Joe Burrow’s pass over the middle, avoided two players diving at his legs and spun past another defender into the clear. If that passing tandem progresses the way Cincinnati hopes, Sunday’s long touchdown against Baltimore might be remembered as the moment the rest of the league had to take the Bengals seriously as contenders.
Columbus Dispatch

Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow is becoming a top-10 quarterback in the NFL: Film Room

Before the Cincinnati Bengals faced the Baltimore Ravens, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor called Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson an elite player. Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton said Jackson’s elusiveness is by far the best in the NFL. Bengals safety Jessie Bates III said Jackson is the type of quarterback who can throw the ball 80 yards down the field.
chatsports.com

Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase boost Cincinnati Bengals in rare victory over rival Baltimore Ravens

BALTIMORE -- Quarterback Joe Burrow had a career day. Rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase made history ... again. And as a result, the Cincinnati Bengals have a share of the AFC North lead, following a 41-17 victory over the Baltimore Ravens. The win snapped a five-game losing streak to their division rivals and ended the Ravens' run of five straight victories this season.
FOX Sports

Joe Burrow's winning swagger has turned the Cincinnati Bengals into contenders

"Who dey? Who dey? Who dey think gonna beat dem Bengals?" Before you laugh at the Cincinnati Bengals' popular chant, you might want to check the AFC North standings and see who sits atop the list. After spending the past few years as the laughingstock of the league, the Bengals (5-2) have reemerged as playoff contenders with the potential to make some noise in January.
FanSided

Bengals: Joe Burrow gets compared to QB greats after Week 7

Heap on the praise for Joe Burrow — aka “Joey Franchise”. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback played the best game of his career in Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens, catching the attention of several NFL analysts. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith said he’d take Joe Burrow over Lamar Jackson. Ryan Clark...
