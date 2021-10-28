CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trash Pandas release 2022 schedule

By Adam Dodson adamd@athensnews-courier.com
The News Courier
The News Courier
 6 days ago
The Rocket City Trash Pandas have released their schedule for the 2022 season.

The season will begin on the road with a series versus the rival Birmingham Barons on Friday, April 8.

The first home series will take place on Tuesday, April 12 against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos.

This will be the second season for the Trash Pandas, who had their original inaugural season cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The season will run for 138 games from April 8 through Sept. 18. There will be 69 home games at Toyota Field throughout the season.

While the Trash Pandas open the season against their rivals, they also end the season with a six-game set against the Barons at Toyota Field from Sept. 13 to 18.

According to the team’s website, they will be home at Toyota Field for Mother’s Day, Father’s Day and the Fourth of July. Fireworks will remain a regular for weekend home games.

According to the schedule, the team will have every Monday off during the season, except for one game against the Chattanooga Lookouts on the Fourth of July.

In addition to the Barons, Lookouts and Blue Wahoos, the Trash Pandas will face off against the Tennessee Smokies, Biloxi Shockers, Mississippi Braves and the Montgomery Biscuits. The Trash Pandas compete in the Double-A South, North Division.

In 2020, the team went 54-56 in their inaugural season. The Trash Pandas are an affiliate of the L.A. Angels.

