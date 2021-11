For every stan of the Swedish supergroup ABBA, there’s a hater lurking, like legendary pop critic Robert Christgau, who once said of the group, “We have met the enemy, and they are them.” He was suspicious of the catchiness of their music and the earnestness of their lyrics, but regardless of how you feel about them, their compositional acumen cannot be denied. With ABBA releasing their first album in 40 years, now is the perfect time to investigate what makes their music so beloved and reviled in equal measure.

