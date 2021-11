Liv Madeline didn’t speak the first time she toured what is now her and her partner Rob’s two-level, two-bedroom property in Edgware, London. “It was horrible. It was as if we stepped in a time machine and went back to the 1980s,” she recalls. The space had previously been run by the government as public housing, so it hadn’t seen any sort of update in a few decades. And yet, once she found the words, the pair decided to buy it. “We were not prepared for what was to come,” she adds. “I’d never done any sort of DIY other than painting my bedroom.”

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 5 DAYS AGO