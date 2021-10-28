Destiny Wilson, aka The Artvst, Turns Sneakers Into Wearable Art

The hockey-masked murderer whose hauntings began at a teen summer camp continues to induce blood-curdling screams today. Jason Voorhees has been terrorizing the visitors of Camp Crystal Lake since 1980. Since then, he’s become one of the most iconic figures in horror film history, an achievement Warner Bros. and Vans immortalized on a recent Slip-On collaboration. Part of a larger “Horror” Collection, the laceless shoe features the slasher’s signature hockey mask on one shoe, while the other nods to the “Friday the 13th” series franchise that began 41 years ago. Red, black and white “paint” splatter takes over most of the pair, which also includes imagery of the site haunted by J. Voorhees (printed on the midsole). Lastly, “13” numerology is stamped at the heel, while Vans’ standard license plate gets drowned in a pool of red.

