CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Destiny Wilson, aka The Artvst, Turns Sneakers Into Wearable Art

By Karie Simmons
qcnerve.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I see a brand new, fresh pair of white sneakers, I see endless potential for disaster — a misstep into a mud puddle, a blob of ketchup falling off a French fry, a splash of caramel macchiato, an accidental scuff from a passerby. Destiny Wilson, also known as The Artvst,...

qcnerve.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Rihanna Wins Halloween in a Dior Sweater & ‘The Gunna’z’ Boots

Not that anyone is surprised, but Rihanna won Halloween again. This year, the “What’s My Name” singer decided to emulate her fellow musician, Gunna, with an eerily realistic recreation of one of his most infamous looks. For the costume, Rihanna modeled a Dior sweater layered under a leather vest and endless chain necklaces; the look also included knee-length shorts and designer shades. View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) The real kicker of the costume was Gunna’s — and therefore Rihanna’s — choice of footwear. The knee-high leather sneakers offered a unique appeal, set atop a white stacked...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

See Pete Davidson Wearing Some of the Most Popular Sneakers Through the Years

Pete Davidson is most known for being a regular on “Saturday Night Live” as well as appearances on MTV’s “Wild N’ Out.” And the comedian boasts a style that’s as loud as his personality. Davidson’s clothes are always full of color, have lots of prints and even raunchy quotes printed across them. But the entertainer’s sneaker game is what catches people’s attention. His footwear typically features bright colors and graphics. Often his choice of sneaker isn’t cohesive with his choice of clothing, but that’s what makes it his signature look. Davidson’s sneaker collection has a broad range of brands from Kanye West’s...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Sophie Turner Turns a T-Shirt Into a Dress With This Fall Styling Hack & Chunky Sneakers

Sophie Turner found the perfect way to style your oversize T-shirts for fall as she left her New York hotel with Joe Jonas this week. Stepping out on Thursday, the “Game of Thrones” actress opted for a casual grunge in an oversize black tee, turning the piece into a dress with a little help from legwear; the sheer tights act as coverage to balance out the shorter hem of her top, providing a versatile way to style pieces in your closet this season. When it came to footwear, the edgy appeal of Turner’s look continued with high-top sneakers from her most beloved...
BEAUTY & FASHION
TrendHunter.com

Asymmetric Branded Soled Sneakers

Streetwear imprint NEEDLES introduces a new iteration of one of its most iconic sneaker models with the unveiling of the Asymmetric Ghillie design. The shoes are detailed with two tones throughout the upper, sectioning off down the middle in a blocked aesthetic. The white shoes are made with crisp canvas...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wearable Art#Sneaker#White Sneakers#French#Unc Charlotte#Queen City Nerve#Nike Roche Runs#Air Forces
TrendHunter.com

Paisley Patterned Branded Sneakers

Nike introduces another iteration of the Air Force 1 Low sneaker model with the Green Paisley pattern accent. The iconic shoe is marked with another bright palette as the shoe's iconic Swoosh found on the lateral side of the upper is detailed with bright green accents and a paisley print.
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Vibrantly Colored Retro Sneakers

Sportswear giant Nike has announced that it will be adding its Air Max 95 to its Fall/Winter 2021 'Running Club' collection, delivering the beloved sneaker in all-new eye-catching silhouettes. The new sneaker boasts a vibrant colorway that relies on primary colors. The shoe's toe caps, sidewalls, and heels are dressed...
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Sleek Luxe Tech Sneakers

LMNTS introduces its new sneaker silhouette dubbed the Carbon Runner, marking the brand's second footwear option following the Alpha. The shoe is a technical silhouette with luxury details offered in three colorway options for the season. All of the tonal palettes are finished in a monochrome look with options of black, gray, or white.
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Avant-Garde Streetwear Sneakers

The Air Force 1 Mid is a style that's known for its clean-cut and simple look, and Nike is teaming up with Off-White to remix the classic silhouette. Off-White’s Virgil Abloh recently shared an official look at the collaboration, which features a textured white synthetic upper, criss-cross laces, and patterned ankle straps on their sides. Notably, the signature Nike Swoosh has been made translucent to the point that it looks like one of Off-White's iconic zip tie details. A pop of color can be seen near the lower portion of the sneakers, where bold, dark hues like pink and dark blue provide contrast.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TrendHunter.com

Phygital Sneaker Collection Concepts

Newly launched sneaker brand Flowers for Society is on a mission to combine physical sneaker collecting with the emerging world of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). As a result, Flowers for Society has just revealed its first-ever sneaker design called the 'SEED.ONE,' which comes with a unique "phygital" concept. The new sneaker will be made available via pre-order and linked to a one-of-kind NFT, providing customers access to the brand's metaverse community.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

HALLOWEEN SNEAKERS ON EBAY

The hockey-masked murderer whose hauntings began at a teen summer camp continues to induce blood-curdling screams today. Jason Voorhees has been terrorizing the visitors of Camp Crystal Lake since 1980. Since then, he’s become one of the most iconic figures in horror film history, an achievement Warner Bros. and Vans immortalized on a recent Slip-On collaboration. Part of a larger “Horror” Collection, the laceless shoe features the slasher’s signature hockey mask on one shoe, while the other nods to the “Friday the 13th” series franchise that began 41 years ago. Red, black and white “paint” splatter takes over most of the pair, which also includes imagery of the site haunted by J. Voorhees (printed on the midsole). Lastly, “13” numerology is stamped at the heel, while Vans’ standard license plate gets drowned in a pool of red.
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Vintage-Inspired Distressed Sneakers

Converse has teamed up with the Seoul-based fashion label thisisneverthat to release the 'New Vintage' collection, a concise capsule that utilizes unique materials and treatment techniques to capture the grunge ethos of '90s street culture. More specifically, the collection includes new versions of the One Star and the Chuck 70,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Baller Status

Best Kids Sneakers of 2021

Apart from picking the right tops and pants, a good pair of shoes will be essential to complete a cute outfit for your little one. Sneakers are probably the most popular choices for parents when it comes to children’s footwear. That said, it’s not an easy task to select the right sneakers for your kids from thousands of options out there. But don’t worry, here are our top picks for the best kids’ sneakers of 2021. Let’s check them out!
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Fluorescent Sneaker Redesigns

Luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton has partnered with A Bathing Ape founder NIGO on the LV² collection, which will include reimagined versions of the beloved LV Trainer Sneakers in new fluorescent colorways. More specifically, the LV Trainer Sneaker will be delivered in vibrant blue, purple, green, and orange. These colors...
APPAREL
Volume One

Jewelry Without Labels: Local Jewelers Transcend Gender With Wearable Art

With androgynous jewelry, the possibilities are endless for everyone. “In this day and age, kind of anything goes,” said Camille Hempel, a jeweler in the Chippewa Valley area. Androgynous jewelry is simply about self expression and wearing what feels comfortable, regardless of gender, sexual orientation, or what’s trending. “The adornment is external to a person, but the effect is internal, too,” said Liz Stingl, founder of Casual Ore Formal.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Sustainable Recyclables Made Sneakers

Nike introduces a new trail running shoe with the introduction of the Free Terra Vista sneaker model that is made with a sustainable mindset in mind. The shoe is made from recycled materials to join the brand's ongoing 'Move to Zero' campaign. It is crafted from 20% recyclable materials by...
ENVIRONMENT
TrendHunter.com

Rapper-Designed Autumnal Sneakers

First teased in March 2021, the Travis Scott x Air Max 1 collab has finally arrived in three autumn-ready colorways: Baroque Brown, Saturn Gold, and Wheat. Inspired by the Nike ACG Pocket Knife, the new sneakers have a distinctly tactile feel. Most notably, they are equipped with a drawstring lacing system, custom nubuck, and mesh overlays. However, they delicately blend these hiking-inspired elements with the retro, streetwear appeal of the classic Air Max 1 model, making for a truly one-of-a-kind silhouette.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Ramen-Inspired Sneakers

In celebration of a milestone year, Japanese noodle chain Tenkaippin teamed up with French manufacturer le coq sportif on a pair of limited-edition ramen-inspired sneakers. The unique footwear design was inspired by the ingredients that go into making the chain's ramen ingredients and bowls. le coq sportif’s iconic LCS R...
APPAREL
SPY

The Best Loafers to Instantly up Your Sartorial Prowess

The loafer is a staple in any man’s wardrobe. Worn with dress socks and a sharp suit, they’re a go-to for Monday morning meetings; worn with chinos and a polo, they’re your essential country club vibe. However, loafers have also become a standard piece of footwear for hipsters in recent years, and these casual-meets-formal dress shoes can be seen just about everywhere these days. The penny loafer, the most common type seen here, actually took that name from the little saddle slit in front. Once upon a time, prep school students would keep a penny there for payphone calls home. Today,...
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Dutch Heritage Sneakers

Dutch streetwear brand Patta has partnered with Nike to drop the Air Max 1 'Noise Aqua,' a blue and beige silhouette similar to Nike's popular 'Monarch' model. This will be the fifth time Patta has worked with Nike on a pair of collaborative sneakers, so it makes sense that the brand looked to finally tackle one of Nike's most iconic silhouettes. The shoe's leather and nylon upper has been treated with Pure Platinum coloring, while its Swoosh logo and mudguards are dressed with a deeper blue hue.
APPAREL
Footwear News

FN’s Shoe of the Year Winners Through the Years

Five years ago, FN added a new category to its annual Achievement Awards: Shoe of the Year, beginning with the Adidas Stan Smith in 2014. While the FNAAs began more than three decades ago, the Shoe of the Year category has quickly become one of the most debated and anticipated honors in the footwear industry. Past winners have included major celebrity names, such as Kanye West and Rihanna, as well as product that makes a statement of its own, no star power needed. The 2019 FNAAs will take place Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the IAC Building in New York, with this year’s...
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy