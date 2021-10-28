Will it rain on Halloween? A look at the weather for this weekend

BINGHAMTON, NY – As Halloween inches closer, here’s what the weather will look like for trick or treating and other spooky weekend activities.

We’re anticipating a wet afternoon on Friday, after a fairly dry start to the day.

Moving into Saturday, scattered showers are likely (70% chance), with temperatures dipping to the low 50s.

So, if you’re planning on attending Halloweekend at the Ross Park Zoo/Discover Center, or any other outdoor event, you’ll want a umbrella handy.

Moving onto Halloween, we’re expecting it to be cloudy with a chance of a few showers, but the good news is, we’re looking at some dry time in the evening, just in time for trick or treating!

Make sure to check our Weather page for Halloween weekend updates!

