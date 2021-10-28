CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Watch: Liverpool Defender Virgil Van Dijk's Instagram Posts On Madame Tussauds Waxwork

By Neil Andrew
 6 days ago

Liverpool central defender Virgil van Dijk has taken to Instagram today to say he still can't believe he has a waxwork figure in Madame Tussauds Amsterdam.

Last week, it was Mohamed Salah's turn to meet his waxwork double in Madame Tussauds London and today Liverpool's Dutch international has spoken on social media about his own which was revealed earlier this month.

The post today shows the 30 year old standing alongside his waxwork figure which is kitted out in the latest Liverpool home strip and is accompanied by the caption:

Still crazy to think I’ve got my own @madametussauds figure in Amsterdam! 🤯😂 Go check it out there!

At the start of the month, van Dijk had revealed how proud he was to have a figure in the museum in Amsterdam describing it as something he 'could only have dreamed about'.

The figure is now on display and available for the public to see.

